Flooded graves cause distress

Grief stricken families have been left even more distraught after finding graves of loved ones submerged by water at the Nuriootpa Cemetery due to heavy rains.

Christine and David Lange, of Nuriootpa have visited their son, Darren’s grave “every day” since he passed away nearly two years ago and on Monday morning, Christine was left sobbing at what she saw.

“Our son’s grave was all flooded,” she said. “It’s just terrible.”

It’s not the first time the couple say the nearby waterway has blocked causing flooding. However, Monday’s deluge was the worst, with water reaching a width of “around 20 metres” and covering existing as well as a new area set aside for future grave sites.

Christine is pleading for Council to “do something” to prevent flooding in the future.

“Please take some responsibility and have some respect, for goodness sake. It’s so distressing!” Christine urged through tears.

“The Council knew this weather event was happening but they never cleared it. Now it has flooded my son’s grave and all the others along there.

“People get so upset when they see it.”

Christine has taken photos and also contacted Council seeking a fix for the recurring problem.

“This is the third time we’ve had this happen. They said they would maintain the area and they haven’t. Look at the debris,” she added, pointing to the drain located near Old Kapunda Road.

“We come and clear it with our leaf rake!”

Husband, David said “leaves, sticks and branches” clog the culvert causing the watercourse that runs along the back fence of the cemetery to swell after heavy rain.

“It’s a big gutter, it’s like a creek…the water comes right down the driveway from Vine Street into here,” David said.

“It flooded here a few months ago too, but nothing like this.

“Today’s was caused by twigs and leaves, it was completely blocked.”

The soil on a number of graves has also sunk, leaving a flooded outline and adding further distress to families.

Leanne Hammerling, of Nuriootpa visited her son’s grave after the deluge which, at its peak, resulted in water reaching “the top part” of white crosses placed on some sites.

“Everything was submerged,” she said.

“It is absolutely disgusting how this happens.

“It’s only been three months since we lost Shaun… this is just ridiculous.

“Council have to do something. There’s an engineering problem here and they have to address it urgently.”

The Barossa Council Mayor Bim Lange acknowledged the distress the flooding has caused to families of loved ones buried at the cemetery.

“Our operations manager went there last night and said the graves had sunk quite a bit and, unfortunately, that does happen especially with newer graves,” Mr Lange advised The Leader on Tuesday morning.

“Staff have gone there this morning and they are all being topped up.

“We will investigate and see what further remedial work we can provide and our operations manager will also review some of our practices.”