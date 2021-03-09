Fire too close to home

Altona resident, Vicki Hewton has felt overwhelmed with emotions after witnessing the recent Pewsey Vale Fire from her home.

On February 22, a little after 5 p.m. more than 100 CFS firefighters responded to a grass fire that ignited in Pewsey Vale.

Local firefighters were supported by six aircraft and eight local Farm Fighting Units who worked with crews at the scene to contain the fire by 9 p.m.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

Mrs Hewton told The Leader her home was less than a kilometre from the blaze.

“You don’t realise how much it can affect you, I am feeling quite emotional about it,” she said.

“We were first aware of the fire from the water bombers flying over the house.

“We live on Altona Road, facing towards Rowland Flat and the hills, so we could see the glow from the flames.”

At the time, Mrs Hewton said she felt uncertain about what would happen.

“The water bombers were so accurate, they hit the fireline so well,” she said.

“We could see water truck, after water truck with sirens sounding.

“At the time, I had my mum over and she didn’t seem worried.

“It must be the older generation.

“She said to me, “All I need is my handbag and my dog”.”

With firefighters unable to access the hilly terrain, CFS aircraft assisted with 16 drops which was able to slow the fire down.

Nearby resident, Kathleen Arnold also witnessed the blaze and said she felt relief when the waterbombers arrived.

“My first thought was thank goodness,” she said.

“I live about a kilometre away so I could see the flames clearly.”

Mrs Arnold said surrounding neighbours were communicating to ensure everyone felt supported through the uncertain time.

Mrs Hewton said the winds were very strong that night.

“We could see where the fire was heading, but out of nowhere the wind changed direction towards Rowland Flat and Tanunda,” she said.

“I was really worried for the farmers who had a lot of sheep and cattle in the area.

“One of our friends who has a property in the area had a 1,000 litre water tank, so he was prepared to come protect our property.”

Just hours after the CFS crews extinguished the fire, Mrs Hewton told The Leader she felt she could go to bed with peace of mind.

“It went on for a few hours,” she added.

“You could see by the end, the hills were black but there was glowing red flames, the area was lit up with all of the lights from the trucks.

“It was such an emotional sight, especially knowing they were out there all night fighting the fire,” she said.

Mrs Hewton said as the area is so dry, it’s important to not be complacent and always have a fire safety plan.