Female councillors to host politics forum for women

With local government elections looming later this year, The Barossa Council’s current female elected members are hoping to boost the ‘X factor’ in the chamber by encouraging more women to nominate.

The four women will host a relaxed breakfast Q & A session focused on women considering nominating for the November elections at the Vine Inn on Friday, July 22.

Joining Crs Carla Wiese-Smith, Cathy Troup, Kathryn Schilling and Leonie Boothby will be recently elected Member for Schubert Ashton Hurn, who will moderate the session.

“The X Factor: Barossa women in politics” invites local women to put to the current female cohort ‘all the questions you want to ask about running for council, but have been too shy to’.

“At the 2018 elections, a record percentage of women stood for and were elected to local government; about 35% of current councillors in SA are women,” Cr Wiese-Smith said.

“At The Barossa Council, we doubled the presence of the X chromosome in the chamber from two to four women, which represents a third of the chamber.

“We’d love to be able to get to that 50:50 quota and better represent the diversity of our community.”

Having women – and people from a broad range of backgrounds – at the table ensures the decisions being made by Council are better reflective of the people it represents.

“It is very important for women of a variety of ages to nominate and be elected in local government,” Cr Troup said.

“Our unique voice equitably represents the rich diversity in our local council area.”

Local government is directly accountable to the local community – the ‘grass roots’ level of government.

Its responsibilities extend beyond what is traditionally perceived, and include setting the agenda on vital social, economic and environmental issues.

“Being an Elected Member is not just about ‘roads, rates and rubbish’ but making decisions on behalf of the ratepayers you represent and long-term benefits for the Barossa community,” Cr Schilling said.

The councillors are delighted that Mrs Hurn – the first female to represent Schubert – has agreed to moderate the session.

“South Australians want to see all levels of government reflecting their community – and we all have a role to play ensuring the best people represent us,” Mrs Hurn said.

“This is a great opportunity to hear directly from our current female councillors and examine what else can be done to encourage more women to be involved.”

Also in attendance will be representatives of the Australian Local Government Women’s Association South Australian Branch, who will have on hand further resources and information for interested women.