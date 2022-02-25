Feeding the 3,000 and counting

What started as one generous publican’s way of using excess food as a result of COVID-19 lockdowns, and keeping staff on job-keeper busy, has led to a programme that has not only delivered its 3,000th frozen emergency meal to those in need, but also provided a model set to be replicated across the Barossa.

Williamstown Hotel publican, Athena Lavis didn’t want a freezer and pantry full of produce going to waste two years ago when the pandemic hit.

“It literally came about because of COVID, we got shut down and we had all of this food!” Athena said.

“We thought what do we do with it? So we reached out….Mayor Bim Lange connected us with the Southern Barossa Alliance (SBA) and here we are.

“We’ve created a monster! It’s a good monster though.”

The hotel initially donated 40 nutritious, hearty pub-style meals which were distributed to those in need by SBA volunteers.

Lyndoch Hill soon began volunteering their expertise, making up the shortfall of meals when the need arose by using excess produce from their garden.

Simon Taylor, SBA said they engaged Pastoral Care Workers in schools to create a network.

“Originally, it was just Williamstown, Lyndoch, Sandy Creek and St. Jakobi Lutheran School,” said Simon.

He described the system as a “triage” through which they were directed to families in crisis and after hearing Kind Hearted Kitchen, a volunteer organisation that provides emergency meals, had temporarily closed due to COVID restrictions, the demand grew further.

“Jo Herrmann, who leads the local Pastoral Care network, was in contact with all the Pastoral Care Workers at all of the schools in the Barossa and she said many schools were struggling to get meals,” Simon added.

“They know who’s suffering and struggling in the community. They can tell when the kids come to school and they haven’t eaten anything or they’re tired. They know there is something going on at home and help is needed.”

By mid-May 2020, SBA initiated a pilot programme that met all the food safety standards, including packaging, ingredient and manufacture date labelling, recall records and COVID Safe restrictions.

And as the pandemic continued, so too did the network of care providers in the Barossa requesting emergency meals.

Today, there are 16 care organisation receiving meals, including more schools, Impact Re-store, Tanunda Christian Community Hub and Lutheran Care Barossa Services.

“They are all on our list now, along with Nuriootpa Childcare Centre, Faith Lutheran College and Nuriootpa High School,” added Simon.

With volunteers now distributing an average of around 60 frozen meals a week, Williamstown Hotel and Lyndoch Hill have found they are unable to sustain the increase on their own.

The situation has prompted an expansion of the programme and Simon is now heading a new sub-committee under The Barossa Community Services Network which is seeking support from more hotels and restaurants, willing to contribute to the cause.

“The SBA pilot has worked, using the network of Pastoral Care Workers has worked and having two, very generous, community minded businesses has worked,” Simon said.

“Now Impact Re-Store plan to use our model and become another hub in Nuriootpa. We are also in discussions with Lutheran Care Barossa Services to recruit a provider for emergency meals – they have the highest need.

“Maybe there are other churches or community groups that could go to Council’s commercial kitchen in the Tanunda Show Hall and cook in there?

“The need is definitely there. The trend-line is going up. We have delivered up to 110 meals a week in peak times and our data shows the demand is certainly growing.”

Angaston Primary School Pastoral Care Worker, Nat Wood said the emergency meal programme is vitally important.

“There is a huge need, there are so many families and extended families in the Barossa that need this,” she said.

“Everyone has gone above and beyond really…It’s amazing how it all came about.

“And they are good, wholesome meals as well. I think it is very important that they are nutritious.”