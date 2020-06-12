Federal funding for Gerald Roberts Road upgrade

Member for Barker, Mr Tony Pasin has welcomed the approval of $1 million of Federal Government Funding to upgrade key road infrastructure.

Light Regional Council has been awarded the funding through the Federal Government’s Drought Communities Programme for their Gerald Roberts Road Upgrade project.

Mr Pasin said the funding would be used to upgrade key infrastructure resulting in a safer road that better connects the community, provides improved accessibility for farming/viticulture operations and

encourages more tourists to the Seppeltsfield Precinct.