Federal funding for Gerald Roberts Road upgrade

Member for Barker, Mr Tony Pasin has welcomed the approval of $1 million of Federal Government Funding to upgrade key road infrastructure.
Light Regional Council has been awarded the funding through the Federal Government’s Drought Communities Programme for their Gerald Roberts Road Upgrade project.
Mr Pasin said the funding would be used to upgrade key infrastructure resulting in a safer road that better connects the community, provides improved accessibility for farming/viticulture operations and
encourages more tourists to the Seppeltsfield Precinct.
Under the project, the intersection of Gerald Roberts Road and Seppeltsfield Road will be upgraded as well as the design, construction and sealing of the unsealed roads of Gerald Roberts Road between Seppeltsfield Road and Jenke Road including safety barriers, drainage and linemarking.
Mr Pasin said the new funding is in addition to $720,000 in Federal funding through the Australian Government’s Special Local Roads Programme to upgrade Seppeltsfield Road between Stonewell Road and Kraehe Road through Marananga.
“This is such a great project for the local community.
“Seppeltsfield Road is a destination for visitors and making these roads safer and the journey smoother is all part of making the region more vibrant, local businesses easier to access, increasing productivity for producers and economic activity through the tourism offering,” Mr Pasin said.