Fed like firefighters to raise $17,500

Northern Barossa Group firies welcomed a $17,500 donation from the proceeds of the ‘Feed Me Like a Firefighter’ event held on January 23 at Harvest Kitchen, in conjunction with Calabria Family Wines, Barossa Valley Brewery and Barossa Distilling Company.

One hundred and twenty people attended the $100 per head event, which included a silent auction.

Harvest Kitchen owners, Pete Little and Alex Potarzycki said it was their staff who came up with the idea of hosting a fundraising event based around Harvest Kitchen’s ‘Feed me like a Barossan’ menu concept.

The funds will be split between the four Northern Barossa brigades, Tanunda, Nuriootpa, Angaston and Truro for them to use on necessary equipment.

Captain Rick Kessner of Tanunda said his brigade is considering putting their share towards a thermal imaging camera, which will make detecting hotspots in the ground and in tree trunks after a fire, much easier.

“It’s fantastic support from everyone,” said Rick of the generous donation.

“It shows what Aussies are all about.”