Family friendly Fringe set to shine

Families get ready, the Fringe is coming to the Barossa, and there’s plenty to enjoy together.

The four-day event will feature 13 acts from February 14-17 including music, cabaret, magic, comedy, art and wellness at venues across the Barossa, with several events perfect for young culture vultures.

“The Fringe is all about fun, which is why we wanted Barossa Fringe on Tour to have something for everyone, including children and families,” said Regional Live Music Co-ordinator Leah Blankendaal.

“The program includes a wide and wonderful range of interactive and engaging events including juggling, magic, colour trail and creative workshops, as well as dedicated kids’ activities at the Barossa Fringe Launch Party.”

Valentine’s Day isn’t just for lovers this year. Wanderlust is taking over Greenock with vibrant visual arts displays, workshops, roaming youth performances and a silent disco.

A juggling versus magic battle at the Barossa Regional Gallery features on February 15, where the audience gets a say in which performer is crowned “king of kids’ entertainment”.

Sunday is all about colour and wellness, starting with a Colour Trail at Coulthard Reserve followed by the Wellness Wonderland which features children’s yoga, fitness, art, children’s activities and food.

Later in the afternoon, The Music Makers Band will dazzle the stage of the Barossa Arts Centre with an interactive performance that will have everyone up on their feet.

“The best part is many of the events are free or low cost which means everyone, including the littlest members of our community, can enjoy the Fringe festivities,” said Leah.

The Barossa Council Mayor Bim Lange said the Barossa Fringe is a wonderful way to bring together the best of the region’s food, wine and live entertainment.

“This is an opportunity to enjoy original acts with something that appeals to everyone,” he said.