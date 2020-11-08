Family business celebrates 60 years

Iconic Gawler business, Vadoulis Garden Centre are celebrating 60 years of operation with a growing town and region supporting the family owned and operated business.

To celebrate, Vadoulis Garden Centre are offering customers a chance to win an outdoor living package worth $6,000 or a weekly $60 gift voucher when you spend $50 instore. The major prize will be drawn on December 21.

Milton Vadoulis, who has been at the helm for 43 years, reflects on the milestone the challenges and achievements that have been experienced.

He praises the wonderful team, who are passionate in their role and according to Milton, without them the business couldn’t run.

“I thank them and our past staff who have been part of our success and the community for supporting us for so long,” said Milton.

“We are here for the customer and if they don’t come in, then we don’t survive.”

Milton and his sister, Margaret are the second generation of the Vadoulis family to work in the family business, with Milton’s son, Ari and daughter, Astra also part of the enterprise.

It was Milton’s parents, Parry and Denise who, as young migrants from Greece, moved to Australia and created a home, family and business at Rosedale.

Built from the ground up with a love of plants and the need to support their very young family, Parry and Denise worked the harsh land, planting roses and ornamental trees and were soon supplying a number of retail nurseries in the metropolitan area of South Australia.

Rosedale Nursery became quite a popular destination for garden enthusiasts from all over the state and was renowned for quality stock and wonderfully friendly customer service.

This young couple with little English and three young children were getting a reputation for their plant knowledge, expertise and hard work.

On October 4, 1968, Parry and Denise re-located and opened their new business on their present site at 560 Main North Road, Gawler.

By 1970 they operated totally from that site and called it Vadoulis Nursery.

Milton took over management of the site in 1978 and it was renamed Vadoulis Garden Centre as Denise and Parry enjoyed a well-earned part retirement.

By employing experienced, local people and continuing to provide exceptional customer service to the local community and beyond, Vadoulis Garden Centre has become one of South Australia’s highest awarded garden centres.

Priding themselves on premium stock sourced from all over the world and never compromising on service, Vadoulis Garden Centre has become a consistent and trusted local shopping institution.

Milton is extremely proud of the business and said being able to stock a number of categories from plants, furniture, pots and gifts has resulted in Vadoulis Garden Centre being a destination shopping location.

“People will come for a drive, have coffee and meet with others before they explore our range,” said Milton.

He said they often have people who will say “I wish you would bring this to Adelaide”, reflecting the popularity of the Gawler business.

Vadoulis Garden Centre was one of the first Garden Centres to open a café within the centre, and the first to create a specialist outdoor living/furniture section.

Milton’s extensive horticultural knowledge, experience in customer service and ability to adapt to change has ensured the Garden Centre has evolved with the times and stayed on top.