Faith Lutheran College steeped in history

In 2020 Faith Lutheran College celebrates 175 years since the foundation of Langmeil Schule on the site of the Junior Campus in 1845.

The story is rich, steeped in history, a tapestry of community, faith and the love of learning which shaped the very face of Lutheran Education.

Delivering inspired learning as a co-education school from ELC to Year 12, Faith continues to stand strong as a caring and connected community where student learning and wellbeing is at the forefront of every decision made.

Underpinned by small class sizes and a personalised approach to education, the staff are committed to understanding how each student learns to help them grow.

The Junior School, ELC to Year 6, delivers a progressive, sequential and inquiry based approach to learning.

The curriculum and teaching methodology at the Junior School is designed to develop students who are: confident, creative, problem solvers and decision makers.

The Early Learning Centre offers a high quality early childhood programme for children aged from three to school age.

The children in the schools care are individuals and unique.