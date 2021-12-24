Eye-witness tells of yet another frightening crash at notorious Nuriootpa intersection… “He’s not going to stop”

A Nuriootpa woman has recounted the heart-stopping moment she witnessed a crash at the intersection of Greenock Road, Samuel Road and Moppa Road South, Nuriootpa last month.

Jillian Ware was driving outbound from Nuriootpa on Greenock Road just before

9 a.m. on December 17, when she saw the two car collision happen just metres in front of her.

“As I was nearing the intersection I saw this white ute coming down from Moppa Road South and I thought, wow, this guy looks to be going a bit too fast, he’s not going to stop,” she told The Leader.

At the same time, Jillian observed a four wheel drive Mazda ute enter the intersection, inbound on Greenock Road.

“And with that… He just smacked straight into the side of her, which spun her around and across towards my side of the road,” Jillian said.

“I just automatically braked and pulled off the road because I didn’t know how far she was going to spin.”

Being one of the first on scene, Jillian rushed over to offer assistance, describing the driver of the Mazda as “hysterical”.

“I got out the car straight away, and she was just screaming, my baby, my baby!” said Jillian.

“She grabbed the baby out the back – that’s where (the other car) hit.

“I just grabbed hold of her and tried to calm her down. I said, just take some deep breaths.”

Both drivers of the vehicles involved in the crash, a 23 year old Barossa woman and a 59 year old Pennington man, were treated at the scene for minor injuries, and their vehicles were towed.

According to police, investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash are still ongoing.

Jillian said the ordeal has left her shaken.

“I’m just grateful that the woman and the baby were in a bigger vehicle… if she had been in a smaller car, it wouldn’t have ended well,” she said.

“I’ve seen so many (incidents) there, it’s not funny. Close calls and things like that.

“I’m always really hesitant when I get closer to that (intersection), because I know people just shoot straight through.

“It’s just awful. Something bad is going to happen. To see someone lose a life would be devastating.”

Coincidentally, Jillian is the sister of Neville Linke, a neighbouring resident of the intersection who is leading a campaign to have it improved.

He appeared in last week’s edition of The Leader calling for a roundabout to be installed, saying he would even be willing to donate some of his company’s adjacent land to help accommodate it.

The Leader sought a response from Transport Minister, Mr Corey Wingard on the ongoing concern over the intersection, but he did not provide a comment.

Instead, a spokesperson for the Department for Infrastructure and Transport said a review of the intersection had shown a need to increase awareness and further alert drivers on both Samuel Road and Moppa Road South to the presence of the intersection.

Further, “Several treatments have been completed around the intersection to increase safety and in response to community concerns, including the installation of stop signs, additional guideposts and line marking.”