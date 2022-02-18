End of an era for hard working service club

After sixty-three years of service and contributing an estimated equivalent of well over $1.2 million worth of benefit to its local community and beyond, Rotary Club of Kapunda will be no more.

Whilst disappointing, current circumstances made the decision to hand in the club charter “relatively easy” for members, according to President, Mr Ian Todd who confirmed last week their final meeting will be held on May 16.

“With only seven current members and five of those being over seventy years of age, it became apparent that we could not do the things we thought that Rotary should be doing,” Ian told The Leader.

Members are fiercely proud of their club’s achievements over the years, yet conceded the inability to attract new and younger members was contributing factor to their pragmatic decision to close.

“It is worth celebrating the contribution the Rotary Club of Kapunda has made to the local and broader community and noting that this last membership group have collectively amassed over 160 years of service to this club,” Ian said.

Formed in 1958 with twenty-seven members, the late Eli Hambour was Kapunda Rotary Club’s first President.

Their first Community Service project was to raise and donate £241 towards a filtration plant for the town’s swimming pool and many more successful outcomes would follow.

Club veteran of 38 years and longest serving member, Mr Deane Rohrlach has gained immense enjoyment from his time in Rotary.

“When I joined, the club had thirty-five members which meant we had the capacity to get things done,” he said with pride.

“What many people don’t realise is that ‘Map Kernow’, the seven-metre statue at the southern entrance to Kapunda and an everlasting symbol of the town, was a Rotary Project.

“Other significant examples include the Hospital Helipad and our contribution to the refurbishment of Davidson Reserve.”

Mr Rohrlach reminisced on the number of Rotary Exchange students the club has sent overseas or hosted over the years, and the benefits the programme had on both the individual and community.

“In fact, as a former educator, a highlight for me has been the club’s commitment to youth development in general with examples being Kapunda High School and Kapunda and Freeling Primary Schools benefitting from the Rotary Club of Kapunda’s contribution by way of awards,” he added.

The Club has donated thousands of dollars to other youth programmes, including Rotary Youth Driver Awareness and Citizen and Civic leadership seminars for students and young adults.

Internationally, it supported causes such as improving a grain storage

facility as well as a dental health programme for children in Uganda.

Contributions have been made to both the Rotary Foundation and the Australian Rotary Health Foundation, as well as the worldwide Rotary “End Polio Now” vaccination initiative.

Closer to home, the Club ran the Kapunda Rotary Art Show for more than 10 years supporting the local and broader art community.

Always a warmly welcomed and visible presence at local events, members and supporters proudly wore the familiar Rotary aprons as they catered for the masses through the Club’s mobile barbecue trailer.

The Pinery Fire Recovery Programme, ANZAC Day Dawn Services, Christmas street parties, Australia Day and “Picnic at the Pines” are just a few of the many events at which Kapunda Rotarians provided both the barbecue and

labour.

No one has kept statistics about how many sausages or steaks have been cooked and served at such events but Frank Ware says it’s likely to be “in the several tonnes range”.

He and fellow members acknowledged the strong support received from the community over the years.

“Many local businesses have been major sponsors of the Club and other smaller businesses and individuals have been generous in their support as well” added President Ian.

“The Rotary Club of Kapunda’s members, partners and supporters over the years can be rightly proud of their contribution to the betterment of the community.”