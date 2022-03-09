It is an end of an era for Tanunda Newsagency owners, Mark Richardson and Ann Boehm as they recently made the decision to place the business on the market after 21 years.

Mark and Ann told The Leader that it was time to retire and spend some down time with friends and family.

“We have a van and a land cruiser so we would like to do some trips away and put our feet up,” Mark said.

“We also look forward to work on some things around the house that we haven’t had the time to do.

“If we are around the house, we will also get to spend some more time with our grandchildren,” Ann added.

Over the years, Mark and Ann have had the pleasure of dealing with friendly locals and they hope the new owners will be able to continue the relationships.

“It’s a great, profitable business,” Ann said.

“We get great support from the locals and are in a great position between the pharmacy and the supermarket.

“There is a lot of foot traffic.”

Mark said the couple are hoping that someone local will take over, perhaps from a younger generation to bring energy and new ideas to life.

“We would love to see it go to someone who will enjoy it as much as we have,” Ann said.

“We will also enjoy watching them grow the business,” Mark added.

When thinking about what they will miss most about the business, Mark said the interaction with customers will be something to cherish.

Ann told The Leader she will miss purchasing stock for the store.

“I will miss the reps that I have had to deal with over the years,” she said.

“You make a good rapport with those people.”

“At the same time, I won’t miss being here at 8.a.m. in the morning till 6 p.m. at night.

“We are just getting too tired.”

Prior to the pandemic, Mark said it was enjoyable to travel to the gift fairs in Melbourne and source new supplies for the Newsagency.

“To see new product come into the store and do well is very satisfying,” he said.

“It’s been great to see how the business has progressed and it’s great because it has so many elements to it and can always grow.”

Over the past 21 years, the store has stocked more than just traditional newsagency items.

“Our lotto tickets and ink behind the counter also does quite well,” Ann added.

“We also sell giftware like diffusers, candles and since we have had half the store newsagency items and half gifts, the store has done really well.

“It’s a one stop shop.

“We have also had wonderful support from our staff members who have been loyal to us over the years like Leanne Cundy who has been working with Mark for 19 years.”

Ann said it’s a great place to work.

“Of all the places you could work, I think the newsagency is great because it’s so diverse,” she added.

“You have magazines, you have gifts, stationery and cards.

“It’s not boring because you are always seeing new, different things.”

Mark said The Leader has been a part of their business for a very long time, and have always been supportive.

“The number one thing for us has been the support we have been given from our local community,” Mark added.

“We have tried to offer the best retail shop we could and best newsagency style we could, and we have been rewarded with our customers supporting us.”

