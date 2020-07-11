Emily raised $3,700 during MND challenge

Overwhelmed.

That’s the only word Nuriootpa’s Emily Stephens has to describe her raising almost $4,000 for MND SA (Motor Neurone Disease).

Emily’s father, Neale Stephens had been diagnosed with MND in 2003, before passing away to the disease in 2012.

“When dad was diagnosed in 2003 we had never heard of MND and had no idea what the future would hold,” said Emily.

“There was no specific test for MND, but a series of tests are used to discount other illnesses. The symptoms and progression is different for everyone. All we had was a two to four year lifespan. The unknown of what was going to happen was quite scary.

“People donated to MND which helped us to make adjustments in the family home. We had care and respite support from friends, family and local carers. Back then only 1,000 people in Australia had the disease, now there’s about 2,100.”

Generally, each May, there is a nationwide fundraiser for MND, but due to COVID-19 restrictions this was cancelled.

Instead, organisers planned an ‘Australia Moves for MND’ challenge for 50 days.

The first day, May 3 was the start of MND Awareness Week. The final day, June 21 was on MND Global Awareness Day.

Emily set a goal of walking 250 kilometres and achieving 15 push ups in the 50 days.

When she reached $2,000, Emily’s work, Barossa Physiotherapy encouraged her to do the ‘backyard big freeze’ challenge.

“I had six buckets of ice poured onto me. I thought because people had been generous enough to donate I could put myself through that. And people with MND go through a lot worse,” said Emily.

To date, Emily has raised $3,776 for the challenge, but fundraising is still open until the end of this month.

She said it was ‘special’ to be following in her father’s footsteps, as he was a passionate fundraiser and supporter, especially when it came to MND. He was known as a community man, involved in many different clubs and on their committees.

“I honestly thought I’d sign up, and that mum and I would donate and that’s it,” said Emily.

“It’s been overwhelming and I can’t believe the support I’ve had. So many people have come to me with memories about dad which has been so nice, and I’m proud to have done this challenge.”