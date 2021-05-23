Embalming is not a dying art

Recent reports have stated there are concerns of a lack of embalmers in the funeral industry. However, Mr Clayton Scott who is Barossa’s only qualified

embalmer and a fellow of the Australian Institute of Embalming disagrees.

Embalming, which has been around for decades, is a chemical process which temporarily preserves a body for medical purposes or for a public or personal viewing of the deceased at a funeral service.

“There is no shortage of embalmers, and certainly the Registered Training Organisation (RTO) are offering courses, and they are being attended by students,” Mr Scott said.

“But it must be noted that the industry uptake of embalmers is not large, and to be able to complete a course offered by the appropriate and recognised RTO, you

must be employed by a funeral director.

“This allows the proper facilitating of the course, as the student is required to undergo theory and practical assignments, including case studies of the deceased and a qualified mentor is appointed.”

When talking about the next generation coming through, Mr Scott said it comes down to the room of availability.

“Certainly, they can pursue it but they won’t be accepted into any RTO unless they are working for a funeral director already.

“There are numbers that go through, but then it’s the work that must be sought after, it’s not a big industry.”

Despite modern technologies, embalming continues to be a highly regarded skill within the funeral industry.

“It definitely isn’t a dying art,” Mr Scott said.

“It’s a fascinating job, but it’s rewarding to make sure that I present the best outcome for the family.”

Mr Scott told The Leader basic mortuary care should not be confused with the more complex process that is practiced by a qualified embalmer.

“Embalming should only be performed by those who have undergone the study through the Registered Training Organisation (RTO) and have obtained their qualification by the required education and passed their practical and theory exams to then obtain Certificate IV in mortuary science and embalming,” Mr Scott said.

“The embalming process requires that the practitioner understands many different disciplines of knowledge.

“These disciplines include anatomy, microbiology, pathology, chemistry, and specialised areas such as restorative art and cosmetology.

“The remains are always treated with respect and dignity.

“Embalming may also be done to allow families enough time to arrange the type of funeral services they want, to transport the deceased to another location for regionally or interstate services, or by law for the repatriation of a body overseas by aircraft/ or ship and to restore the deceased to an appearance that is peaceful and soothing for the family.”

The preparation of the body begins by washing and dressing which is referred to as Basic Mortuary Care.

“Although the body can be viewed without embalming, the best results are when the body is embalmed,” Mr Scott said.