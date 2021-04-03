Easter easing brings relief

Places of worship, cinemas and theatres have reason to rejoice as density caps for indoor fixed seating venues are increased as part of the latest round of easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

Venues with up to 1,000 fixed seats are now permitted to operate at full capacity if masks are worn.

Additionally, dance floor restrictions are lifted for venues that cater for up to 1,000 people, and density requirements increase from one person per two square metres (50 percent) to two people per four square metres (75 percent).

Pastor Adrian Kitson of St. Petri Lutheran Church, Nuriootpa is eager to welcome more people back to face to face services, particularly in time for one of the holiest times of the year for Christians.

“It’s a relief to not have to constantly worry about numbers of people and the over-arching fear of turning people away,” Pastor Kitson told The Leader.

“We won’t do the 100 percent with face masks option because most people probably won’t wear face masks, but we’ll move to 75 percent.”

St. Petri will now be able to host about 242 worshippers at one time, up from 183.

With multiple services throughout the Easter long weekend, Pastor Kitson anticipates there will be enough room for everyone who wishes to worship at church to get a seat.

“We’ve also very much kept our digital online resourcing and worship options,” he added.

“They will continue as the lasting legacy of COVID, because people have really appreciated the flexibility of being able to connect and gather in their own homes in their time, the way they want.”

Nonetheless, Pastor Kitson is looking forward to looking out to an almost full house this weekend.

“That face to face gathering is never going to be out of fashion,” he said.

“It’s what holds us together.”