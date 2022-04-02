Dr Jack retires to life of all trades

At 69 years of age, Dr John “Jack” Urlwin is ready to become ‘Jack’ of all life’s trades.

Following 42 years of service to the community at Tanunda Medical Centre, Dr Urlwin hung up his stethoscope for the final time on Friday.

“It’s time to diversify, go back to the general practice approach to life. Know a little about lots of things rather than concentrate on one thing only,” he told The Leader with a chuckle.

“It’s a new life, there’s other things to do. A few other enjoyments, and hopefully satisfactions.”

Dr Urlwin’s vast and valuable contribution to the Barossa began in February, 1980, when he joined Drs Clive Berhndt, Bob Botten and Graham Watson at the Tanunda Medical Centre, during an era when home visits were still common, and doctors were called to traumas and road crashes rather than ambulances.

“Change happens all the time, and it’s incremental and you don’t really notice. But when I think back, the conditions we used to work under were totally different to what we expect and manage to do now,” reflected Dr Urlwin.

“Nowadays healthcare from a general practice point of view remains vitally important, probably in many ways, more important.

“There’s very special skills required to be a good general practitioner these days.”

Those skills have proved inherent in Dr Urlwin, who always had the intent of becoming a general practitioner.

Originally from Balaklava, he studied at the University of Adelaide, and gained experience at hospitals in the city following his graduation.

“Then I thought of doing, what you’d call now, Advanced Rural Care, a procedural type of general practice which involved obstetrics, anaesthetics and so on,” he explained.

“I went to England to get experience for that.”

Dr Urlwin has managed about 1,000 pregnancies throughout his career, a time which he reflects on as a great privilege.

“It’s a major moment in people’s lives and usually it’s a great pleasure,” he said.

“But I can remember the loneliest times I’ve ever felt is when there are challenges and you’re there by yourself, and help’s going to take 15 minutes or half an hour.

“But you’re sharing great emotion, it’s a really terrific thing to be involved in because of the emotions the couple and the new baby go through.

“That’s the charm of family medicine. Helping people start their family and develop their family.”

Dr Urlwin finished with obstetrics in 2014, and having stepped back from full general practice about five years ago, he has pursued his interest in skin cancer medicine, setting up the skin cancer clinic within Tanunda Medical Centre.

His work has been vitally important in saving the lives of people who have received early detection and treatment of melanomas.

“To me it’s been very satisfying and of great interest to be able to do something that is really quite worthwhile and a need for our society,” he said, noting that Australia’s one-time claim of having the highest melanoma death rate in the world had been turned around in recent years, thanks to increased focus and training of GPs to identify and treat skin cancers.

Dr Urlwin’s time at the clinic may now be at an end, but his time in Tanunda isn’t, with he and wife, Ms Patsy Biscoe AM having no plans to retire anywhere else.

“I’m officially nearly a resident, because I’ve been here more than 25 years… To become fully resident, I have to die and be buried here, so I’m working on that!” laughed Dr Urlwin.

He has plans to spend more time out on the golf course, share in the odd holiday with Patsy, and visit with their five children and seven grandchildren.

There will also probably be more than a bottle or two of ‘Small Barrel’ wine enjoyed with friends on their magnificent patch of Barossa paradise, fruits of their own hobby vineyard.

“I’ve really enjoyed working here in this community,” Dr Urlwin remarked.

“I’ve found it a great privilege to be accepted by people who willingly share with you what could be regarded as very personal, emotional parts of their life.

“I thank them for that. It’s been a real privilege.”