Double the kindness

Inspired by the community’s generosity, The Barossa Co-op board have decided to match, dollar for dollar, the $7,360 raised during its bushfire disaster relief campaign, bringing the tally to $14,720.

In partnership with The Leader, the appeal offered customers an opportunity to donate directly to the Australian Red Cross at checkouts across all Co-op stores until January 31 in support of the many communities crippled by bushfire.

Donors were offered a leaf sticker to place on a tree displayed in the mall to symbolise regrowth which Foodland Business manager, Mr Dylan Murdoch, said was the perfect analogy for the cause.

- Advertisement -

He was grateful to the community for their support.

“I’m extremely proud because not only did we achieve our initial goal of raising $10,000, but we’ve bettered it through the kindness and generosity of our Barossa community,” Dylan said.

“The exciting part, and most importantly, is being able to give back and jump in during a time of need to support those communities that have felt the hardships of the bushfires.”

Dylan was also quick to acknowledge the role of The Leader with its in-kind donation of printing and designing stickers and promotional posters as well as the coverage given to the campaign.

“They’ve supported us to get this off the ground so swiftly and promptly and helped to make it come together as well as it has,” he said.