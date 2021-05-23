Doctor Griscti honoured

Angaston Medical Centre’s Dr. Adrian Griscti has been honoured for his 35 years’ service to rural communities by the Rural Doctors’ Workforce Agency.

Dressed in his finery, Dr Griscti accepted his medal and glass trophy during a gala event in Adelaide which celebrated the important role rural GPs have in their community.

For Dr. Griscti, the recognition gave him an opportunity to reflect upon his career so far and what he still wants to achieve professionally in the future.

Together with the love of his life, Jenny (a sixth generation Barossan from Eden Valley), he went to Millicent in mid 1986 for what he described as “job interview experience” in the hope a position in the Barossa would open in the future.

“I got the job there and we stayed for 16½ years,” Dr Griscti said of his Millicent experience.

“We went there newly married and left with four sons!”

When a position opened at Angaston Medical Centre, Dr Griscti jumped at the chance to join what he now describes as a “great cohesive team who all put the community’s health needs first”, that inspires him every day.

“I’ve been at Angaston Medical Centre for 18.5 years now.”

Dr. Gristi started his career doing “more hands-on procedures” such as delivering babies and giving anaesthetics, but his interests began to evolve over the years into different areas.

“I now get increased satisfaction from helping people manage and hopefully reverse their lifestyle related condition with nutrition advice and support,” he

said.

He also enjoys educating the next generation of rural doctors, happily offering advice and sharing the lessons he has learnt over his 35 years.

“You get out of your career what you put into it,” said Dr. Griscti.

“You have to make sure you keep an eye on your life – work balance. After all, a healthy doctor provides better service.”

Like all doctors, there are exhilarating moments like when a serious illnesses is diagnosed early enough to save lives, but with such a long career, Dr. Griscti struggles to think of just one highlight.

“Major career highlights include visiting Swan Reach to consult every week, helping patients reverse their diabetes through plant based nutrition, delivering hundreds of babies, and lots more.”

Sadly though, throughout his career, Dr Griscti has also experienced his fair share of heart-wrenching lows.

“It is difficult sometimes when someone in your community that you have grown close to has a life threatening condition,”

he said.

“But then it becomes a privilege to support them and their family through the journey.”

As someone who prides himself in leading by example and a passionate advocate for maintaining a healthy lifestyle, Dr. Griscti has no immediate plans to hang up the stethoscope just yet.

“I love being a part of the Angaston Medical Centre and intend to remain healthy and continue practicing here for at least another 5 years.”

