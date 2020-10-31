Do you have a bushfire survival plan?

Have a bushfire survival plan and if you do plan to leave in the event of a fire, leave

early.

That’s the advice from Nuriootpa CFS firefighters who, together with their brigade, stepped up their training and refreshed their skills to fight grass and bushfires in readiness for the upcoming fire season.

Chris van der Wijngaart, Bruce Donaldson and Garry Jungfer have more than 30 years’ experience between them.

Chris said they have had a lot of new recruits in the past 12 months and although there has been some delay in training, due to COVID-19, they are ready.

“The good thing is a lot of them are younger, just out of school, which is good for the future of the brigade, said Chris.

“The brigade has been extremely busy over the last 12 months and there are a lot of senior firefighters. To get some young blood in the brigade is fantastic.”

The trio are urging people to prepare for the fire season, noting the rain has helped to boost the growth of grass and other fire fuels.

Cleaning up the property, especially around the house and other buildings is important, according to Chris.

“Some of the properties we went to in the hills… some are really good and set up with sprinklers and there were others there that just don’t care, and that’s frustrating,” said Chris.

The Nuriootpa CFS firefighters don’t go too far back to remember some of the larger fires in the area, the most recent being at Cudlee Creek.

With this in mind, they are ready for the fire season but do reiterate there aren’t enough appliances and personnel to protect every house.

Nuriootpa CFS brigade will put a new rural urban tanker to the test.

The 3,000 litre water capacity, four wheel drive will assist with accessibility in rural areas.

In addition to this, the brigade are also able to use a bulk water carrier which enables 30,000 litres of water to be assigned with a strike team to a fire.

This means it is quick for CFS volunteers to refill while out on the ground.

The Barossa is located in the Mount Lofty district. The fire danger season generally runs from November through to April, although these dates may change due to seasonal conditions.