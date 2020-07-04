Diamond wedding for Jeff and Judy

Sixty years ago last Thursday, the bells of a little church built against the cliffs of the mighty Murray River rang out to celebrate the marriage of Mr and Mrs Liersch.

Jeff was 19 years old and his bride, Judy just 17 as they stepped out of the Forster Lutheran Church that happy day.

“It was pretty low key,” said Jeff.

“We had organised my uncle Fred’s Ford Fairlane to drive and five days before the wedding, he pranged it! We ended up using our old Consul!”

Fun-filled memories flood back as they reminisce over their years together.

“I wouldn’t have met her if it wasn’t for the ‘56 flood,” said Jeff, the sixth generation in a line of Bethany farmers.

Judy moved to Tanunda to live with her aunty after her family’s home at Walker Flat collapsed in the flood waters.

“I came up here to get a job, never really thought about what I was going to do and within a week, I had a job as a shop assistant at Schrapels.”

Attending different churches, the couple met at Lutheran Youth as many of that era did.

“I used to go to table tennis and this little girl used to come along! She was a very good player too,” said Jeff.

“I would drive her home after practices!”

Judy added, “And at Schrapels they used to have a weighbridge and Jeff would bring hay there from the farm and I’d often be cleaning the windows or sweeping out there. He’d come over and ask me if I’d like to go out somewhere!”

Love blossomed, those wedding bells rang and the couple started their life together in an old cottage they bought next door to the Liersch family’s property in Bethany.

Twenty years later, the couple built their current house on that same Liersch land, back over near Basedow Road where they are still living today.

There’s no doubting those early years were tough after Jeff’s father and grandfather died within 12 months of each other.

“I was maintaining three households, my mum, my grandmother and our own family,” he said.

“Judy was very tolerant…I said to her this morning, thanks for sticking with me!

“It was survival for us. I’d say for nearly 10 years I had worked the property full on. There was cows, grazing, cropping land and we couldn’t make ends meet. Then I took a job with the Tanunda Council – I say I was a ‘Roads’ scholar for over 2 years.”

He tells of how he was the grader operator when they built Basedow Road.

“I built the bumps in it!” he joked. Eric Hueppauff and I planted the trees and I watered them, I think I only lost two out of the whole lot.

“My other claim to fame was putting the floor into the Tanunda Show Hall!”

Jeff would also spend 25 years working at Tanunda Lutheran Home which included 10 years as CEO.

Meanwhile, Judy looked after the family property and worked part time in stores like Wallent’s and Peter Baverstock’s.

“Plus, I love cooking, I used to work for Peter Sich’s when they were busy,” she said.

“It was things that I just loved doing. Where I grew up, we were isolated…so when I came up here it was like another world exploded! I had contact with people so it was really great.

“We had vineyard and were raising four children. We sold the dairy and that’s when Jeff went to work at the rest home.

“While he was working…I carried on with the vineyard and worked for lots of other people, in their vineyards, with apricots just to fund the children going to school because we wanted to give them a Christian education.

“Our social life was non-existent! Everything was put on hold.”

Jeff still admires his wife’s strength and work ethic through that time.

“She was the backbone,” he said.

When their children, Christine, Steven David and Susan graduated and left home, Judy’s love of country music came to the fore, singing and playing guitar in a trio that included Maurice Traeger and his sister, Doreen.

“I was just the roadie!’ laughed Jeff, describing how they travelled to country music festivals around Australia to listen to their favourite artists.

“She’s right into that – we haven’t missed one Barmara Country Music Festival in 36 years!” added Jeff.

“It has been our outlet,…and we love caravanning too,” added Judy.

“We’ve made so many friends that way.”

Whilst Judy and Jeff have enjoyed many adventures together, they’ve also overcome the challenges.

“We always prop each other up,” said Judy.

It’s this loving support they share that helped Judy through her toughest battle – a tumour on the brain which, thankfully, was benign.

“In 2009, I had brain surgery and it is a miracle that I’m still here,” Judy said.

She was losing her sight and doctors gave her three choices.

“She either had major surgery, radiation or she’s not here – just like that,” explained Jeff.

“She was on life support for several days.”

A major seizure and intense rehabilitation followed, yet she pulled through with Jeff by her side.

And their secret to a long lasting marriage?

Jeff joked, “It’s yes dear, yes dear!”

Judy just laughs and smiles at her cheeky man.

“I think it is a lot of love and it’s patience, forgiveness and tolerance,” she said.

“We are very family orientated, live by Christian principles and just work hard and honestly.”