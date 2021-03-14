Destination brand for Light

Light Regional Council (LRC) has committed to developing a new destination brand that will position Light as one of Australia’s premier regional growth centres and drive increased tourism.

The announcement comes after elected members resolved last council meeting that a new identity was required to assist LRC in growing the tourist economy by highlighting unique and authentic experiences on offer in the region.

Mayor Bill O’Brien said the development of a new destination brand is an important next step in the region’s growth story.

“The Light region has been expanding rapidly in recent years, with an influx of development and significant growth in townships such as Kapunda, Freeling and Roseworthy,” he said.

“To support this growth, Council has been engaged in productive discussions with the South Australian Tourism Commission for a number of months around the need to clearly differentiate the Light Region in the State’s burgeoning tourist economy.

“We have seen the success that regions such as the Barossa and Clare Valley have had in establishing unique and authentic identities that create lasting impressions and are eager to explore how we can deliver a brand that our community, local businesses and tourism operators can own and leverage to drive further economic growth.”

Mayor O’Brien said a new destination brand was also important to clearly establish how the Light region’s identity interfaces with and complements the established Barossa brand.

“The geographic region of the Barossa, which incorporates about half of the area managed by the LRC, has its own brand that is managed by Tourism Barossa and the Barossa Grape & Wine Association,” he said.

“Our goal is to build something unique for those areas of our community outside the Barossa geographic zone, while ensuring that our identity effectively highlights the many synergies our regions enjoy.

“Importantly, we are committed to developing this brand in direct consultation with the community to ensure it reflects the authenticity and heart of the Light Region.”

Mr Brent Hill, Executive Director of Marketing at the South Australian Tourism Commission (SATC) said they are supportive of the development of a new destination brand.

“Brand building and gaining recognition for a brand is a vital part of marketing that is often underestimated. The SATC spends a lot of time, money and effort on our brand – which is much more than a simple logo – it is about how we are represented,” Mr Hill said.

“We are really excited to see the development of Light Regional Council and working with them on this brand development. It will be significant for the region and to build the visitor economy to support SA and create sustainable communities and tourism.”

To assist in the development of an authentic destination brand, the LRC will be undertaking extensive community consultation to find out how residents, visitors and stakeholders perceive the Light Region.