As a business in this current climate, it has become a very difficult time to navigate. Where the environment is changing daily, people are looking for stable and accurate information.
Shop Local is a simple concept focussed on highlighting our local businesses and their staff. With continued support from our community, we can all will assist in keeping their doors open and products and services available.,
With swift changes to the everyday operations and offerings across all industries, each business is needing to adapt in unique ways to both continue to operate and provide both safe and convenient options for their customers..
Our services have mostly remained the same.
However, we are now also offering remote and virtual services online and over the phone for design consultations and window furnishing quotes.
Customers can send in photos and house plans and we can provide free quotes for window furnishings and/or design advice.
If customers are looking at new window furnishings we are also happy to discuss preferred style over the phone and then drop samples off to their home as an alternative to them coming into our showroom.
Sharon Brighurst started Defined Interiors about 8 years ago now, having worked in the soft furnishing industry for many years prior.
We specialise in window furnishings, but also offer interior design consultations and home staging.
As a business owner Sharon is proud to provide a top quality service and product to our region in which she lives and loves.
Sharon is also proud to be able to provide employment for Interior Design Assistant, Libby Firth, who lives locally also.
The Barossa is a special place.
We have such wonderful community spirit and to support our small businesses gives back to our community.
Every small business you support, you’re not only supporting the business owner, like myself, chase their dreams, you’re also supporting their employees and their families.
The flow on effect for our community is enormous.
We love to give back where we can by personally supporting other small businesses in the Barossa Region.
We like to live what we preach and shop local ourselves wherever possible.
We pride ourselves on our personalised service.
We take the time with each customer to make sure they love their selections and the finished product.
We also have an enormous range of samples from different suppliers, ensuring there is optimal choice and customers are sure to find something they love.
Most of our products are Australian made from Australian owned companies, and we use local workrooms, and local installers.
Monday – Friday 9am – 5pm
Saturday 9am – 12pm
Sunday Closed
13 Tanunda Road, Nuriootpa