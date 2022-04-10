Defending Kegel champ wins at Kingsford

Jim Watts of Coffs Harbour, NSW has defended his title as Australian Kegel champion following his win in the open division at the Kegel Championships held at Kingsford The Barossa on March 31.

Local talent, Lani Sawka and Tom Carmichael were crowned champions of the Ladies’ and Men’s divisions respectively.

The Kegel Championships, run by Coffs Harbour Kegel expert, Heinz Gress and wife, Dorothy, have been staged since 2004.

This year was the first time the championships were played outside of Coffs Harbour, making use of the beautifully appointed subterranean KegelBahn at Kingsford.

Owner, Mr Stefan Ahrens, who was among the 30 competitors to play in the three day event which finished on Thursday, said it was a great honour for Kingsford to host the Championships.

“Heinz installed the KegelBahn for us, so we’ve been talking about it for quite a while,” said Stefan.

“This (year) is more like a bit of a trial, but next year we’ll set a date earlier and plan it, and hopefully COVID will not restrict things quite as much.

“We can make it a major Barossa sporting event.”

Heinz, who is originally from Germany, said the Kingsford KegelBahn is very different from the Tanunda Kegel Club many may be familiar with.

It is more like the modern game that is popular throughout Europe, with much shorter lanes.

The KegelBahn at Kingsford is fully automated, with 20 different variations of games available to be played, including international rules and novelty games for children.

But the best part about Kegel, according to Stefan and Heinz is the social game.

“What I like about it is you can sit here and have a beer and have a bit of fun. It certainly is a lifestyle sport,” said Stefan.