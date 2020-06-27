Dean retires after 35 years

After 35 years as an accountant, Gomersal’s Mr Dean Hoklas will retire from his role at Barossa Accounting and Tax Services at the end of this month.

He is a familiar face at the Nuriootpa business, being asked to join the company by Barry Swan, soon after completing his accountancy studies in 1985.

Dean said that he is indebted to Barry and Heather Swan for giving him the opportunity to work in this profession.

Dean continued to work with the business, adding more skills and knowledge and became a partner in 1996.

It was this move that coincided with the redevelopment of the premises at 23 Gawler Street.

Dean was a partner in the business for 20 years, selling his share of the business to Mr Nick Schuster in 2016 and remaining an employee, reducing his days gradually since July last year.

It’s the contact with the clients that Dean will miss the most and he says he has enjoyed being able to help businesses along the way.

Dean will also miss working with the friendly manner and professional attitude of the staff at Barossa Accounting and Tax Services. He has worked with some of the staff for more than 20 years.

Accountancy wasn’t his first port of call after leaving school at 15.

Dean worked for 11 years in the wine industry, beginning as a cellar hand, running a bottling hall and embarking on a wine science course. His path changed after being diagnosed with cancer which resulted in the loss of his left leg.

Part of Dean’s recovery was retraining as an accountant but those years in the wine industry assisted him in forging strong links with his role at Barossa Accounting and Tax.

This background coupled with his own personal interests in viticulture and farming has assisted him to provide services to clients.

“I like dealing with farming clients and have always been a person that likes to see them at the kitchen table or meeting people where they are,” said Dean.

There are some clients that Dean has looked after for 35 years and he’s quick to say these clients will continue to be looked after by one of the team at Barossa Accounting and Tax.