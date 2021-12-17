Date debacle

Few things go unnoticed by the eagle eyes of Lyndoch Historical Society founding member, Mrs Anne Hausler.

So when she noticed the wrong date written on three out of the four recently installed town entry signs, she and her team were quick to photograph the error and ensure The Barossa Council had it

rectified.

“I went to have a look at the new signs and I found it said established in 1842 on it and it’s supposed to be 1840!” she

said.

“I was dismayed. Before they were made, The Barossa Council rang me up, checking the correct date…they were told 1840 and that didn’t happen. I was quite baffled that such an error could have

occurred.

“If you are saying ‘discovered, named or founded’, the date for Lyndoch we are looking at is 1837 when Colonel Light came through and that’s the quote that he wrote in his diary. But, if we are talking about ‘establishment’, then it’s September 1840…we have all the proof.”

Because one of the four signs had the correct date, the society concluded there must have been a mix up when the panels used to make each sign were put together.

The news of the error quickly spread and Anne soon found out that the Lyndoch signs weren’t the only ones with the wrong establishment year.

“I was told Williamstown, Tanunda, Angaston even had a mistake and there were others as well,” Anne said.

“This all happened on December 3 and between then and December 7, we were starting to see all these signs with white bars clamped across them – Council was fixing them.”

Anne said it was “quite the debacle” and admitted to having a little chuckle over the situation.

“To think this mess could happen, it’s unbelievable,” she said.

“What makes things worse, if you Google townships in The Barossa Council, their introduction states their oldest settlement dates back to 1842, they don’t worry about Lyndoch in 1840 – don’t we belong in the Barossa?

“When will they get the message?”

However, Anne and the Lyndoch Historical Society are “very happy” Council managed to fix the error so quickly and are now looking forward to seeing how the signs will look once the colour changes.

“We have six months to wait for them to oxidise and they’ll be ‘old rusty metal’ with white lettering coming through the holes,” she said.

“Then they are meant to be easier to read.”

The Barossa Council Mayor, Mr Michael “Bim” Lange thanked Anne and other community members who had alerted Council to inconsistencies in dates appearing on the new town entry signage.

“Anne’s historic knowledge is always well regarded within the community,” Mayor Lange told The Leader.

“Thanks to this swift response we were able to promptly advise the sign manufacturers, and the anomalies were rectified within a week by replacing part panels without impacting the installation rollout or time-frames.

“This is a great example of community working in partnership with Council and helped ensure we meet the high standards our community expects, which is a great

result.”

