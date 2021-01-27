Cycle event showcases Barossa

The first stage of the Festival of Cycling will start in the Barossa on January 21 with a peloton of female riders departing from Seppeltsfield Winery at 9 a.m. and finishing their trek at Faith Lutheran College, Tanunda around 11.30 a.m.

While the 120 male riders will take to the same course at 1.15 p.m. and are expected to finish at around 4.11 p.m.

With the Tour Down Under being sidelined this year due to COVID-19, the Festival of Cycling is a new event for 2021 and incorporates a national road series in a men’s and women’s stage.

Light Regional Council Mayor Bill O’Brien said the event helps to put the Council region on the world stage.

“This will get exposure through a very wide audience where some of the best cyclists will be performing,” said Mr O’Brien.

Cyclists will travel along the iconic Seppeltsfield Road before taking a turn onto Stelzer Road, where they will come into Tanunda and weave their way from Tanunda, Vine Vale and Angaston to come down Mengler’s Hill before making their way to Bethany.

It’s a trek they will become familiar with, as the women’s peloton takes the Barossa route three times while the men will endure the stage four times.

Faith Lutheran College Junior School Parents’ and Friends’ Committee have come on board with the event, using it as an opportunity to raise funds for programmes within the school.

Nico Barnes, chairman, encouraged people to come for the day and to bring their picnic rugs, sunscreen and hats to enjoy the event.

The COVID management plan has resulted in limited capacity at the start and finish lines. There are many vantage points and alternate locations on the route to enjoy the race.