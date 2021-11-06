Cowabunga!

Moo-ve over chickens, there’s a new resident at Tanunda Lutheran Home farmyard, and she’s a beauty!

Following a successful fundraising event on October 23 organised by Independent Living resident, Elaine Leditschke, enough money was raised through the sale of plants, homemade biscuits, lawn fertiliser and secondhand books to pay for a life size fibreglass cow.

There was even enough left in the kitty to order her a calf, which will arrive at Tanunda Lutheran Home in a fortnight or so.

Both cow and calf are welcome additions to the cultural awareness project that began in 2020 with a few fibreglass chickens and a coop, providing familiar objects and surroundings for residents to look at and interact with.

Since then, the project has grown to include sheep, a pig, a working dog, and now cows.

Elaine acknowledged the support she received from the Tanunda Lutheran Home community to bring her idea of selling plants to raise money for the cow to fruition.

“The fundraising day went wonderfully well,” she said.

“I feel blessed beyond measure that I live under the umbrella of Tanunda Lutheran Home, a very supportive community.”

The cow is yet to be named, and will move from place to place around the residence until she finds a suitable home, most likely near the memory support unit.