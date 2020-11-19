COVID Restrictions return

Premier Steven Marshall announced on Monday a raft of new COVID-19 advice and restrictions as a result of the Parafield cluster, which are expected to remain in place for the next two weeks.

From midnight on 17 November gyms, recreation centres, trampoline and play centres were closed.

Community sport fixtures and training (both indoor and outdoor) has been cancelled, as well as all activities with an approved COVID management plan in the next two weeks.

There are new capacity restrictions being enforced which include:

Funerals capped at 50.

Gatherings at private residences capped at 10.

Religious ceremonies capped at 100.

Hospitality (pubs, clubs and restaurants) capped at 100, with no standing consumption permitted.

Weddings must register guest details in advance using an online form.

Personal care workers such as hair and nail technicians and tattooists must wear a mask, with clients encouraged to so.

Density levels for all venues (including entertainment) have decreased to one person every 4m2.

Aged care workers must wear a mask if physical distancing is not possible, are limited to one site, and visitations are now limited to 2 people per day.

Schools will remain open.

Advice has been issued to work from home where possible, stay home if vulnerable, reduce unnecessary travel, and to wear a mask in areas where social distancing is not possible, such as on public transport.

A number of locations in Adelaide have been flagged by SA Health contact tracers, and the public should monitor the SA Health website for details pertaining to these areas.