COVID-19 Local Updates

A COVID-19 testing clinic has opened at Gawler today, specifically designed to test and refer patients who meet current screening criteria and have recently travelled overseas or have had contact with a confirmed case.

Members of the community are required to be referred by their GP to the Gawler clinic.

The Gawler clinic will operate 7 days a week, 9am – 5pm (closed between 12-pm-1pm) and is located at the Gawler Women’s Health Centre, which is accessed via Gate 1.

Patients presenting to the clinic are asked to remain in their vehicles and follow the instructions of staff.

“This is an extremely positive step for the region and we are continuing to work hard to ensure the health and safety of the community,” said Barossa Hills Fleurieu Local Health Network Chief Executive Officer, Ms Rebecca Graham.

“The clinic will help meet the current demand and reduce the burden on the Emergency Department, ensuring the segregation of potentially infectious coronavirus cases while providing the most appropriate clinical care.”