COVID-19 Local Updates

Tour group test positive to COVID-19
SA Health has confirmed a group of 18 tourists from the US are in isolation at a premises in the Barossa Valley after at some members of the group tested positive for COVID-19.
Those who have tested positive include a male in his 50s, a male in his 60s and a female in her 70s. The status seven other people within the group is still being finalised.
COVID-19 testing clinic opens at Gawler
A COVID-19 testing clinic has opened at Gawler today, specifically designed to test and refer patients who meet current screening criteria and have recently travelled overseas or have had contact with a confirmed case.
Members of the community are required to be referred by their GP to the Gawler clinic.
The Gawler clinic will operate 7 days a week, 9am – 5pm (closed between 12-pm-1pm) and is located at the Gawler Women’s Health Centre, which is accessed via Gate 1.
Patients presenting to the clinic are asked to remain in their vehicles and follow the instructions of staff.
“This is an extremely positive step for the region and we are continuing to work hard to ensure the health and safety of the community,” said Barossa Hills Fleurieu Local Health Network Chief Executive Officer, Ms Rebecca Graham.
“The clinic will help meet the current demand and reduce the burden on the Emergency Department, ensuring the segregation of potentially infectious coronavirus cases while providing the most appropriate clinical care.”
NAPLAN will not proceed
According to the Education Council, Australia’s Education Ministers met today and decided that NAPLAN testing will not proceed. Testing was due to take place between May 12 to 22.
The decision has been taken to assist school leaders, teachers and support staff to focus on the wellbeing of students and continuity of education, including potential online and remote learning.
Gawler Cinema closed
Operators of the Gawler Cinema, John and Joy Thorpe have announced the temporary closure of the cinema until further notice.
Barossa History Fair postponed
Organisers of the 2020 Barossa History Fair have announced that the event will be postponed until further notice.
South Australia’s History Festival, scheduled to run from May 1 to 31 has also been cancelled for 2020.
Football postponed
Following advice from the SANFL, the Barossa Light and Gawler Football Association has postponed the 2020 season and they will determine a revised schedule closer to May 31.
As a consequence there will be no trial games or trainings across the Barossa Light and Gawler Association.
Bowls season cancelled
In line with recommendations from Bowls SA, the Barossa & Light Bowls Association executive committee have cancelled the remainder of the season. This includes all finals, regional events and Champion of Champions.
“It wasn’t an easy decision,” said Association Secretary, Ruth Scoot. “But overall we hope people understand it was a prudent decision.”
The minor round winners will become the season winners for the B&LBA 2019-20 season in light of no finals being played.
Melodienacht Postponed
Tanunda Town Band has announced that Melodienacht will not be held in May this year. It’s anticipated that the event can be deferred to a date later in the year.
Changes to Council services
As at 18 March The Barossa Council enacted a range of measures to minimise risk to public health, including:
Barossa Visitor Centre – reduced face-to-face tourism services and introduction of a window service. Cashless payments preferred
Tanunda Library – closed to the public due to co-location with the Barossa Visitor Centre (where steps have been put in place to minimise risk)
Barossa Regional Gallery – closed to the public
Council events – cancellation of all Council-hosted events, including library events
Community events at Council facilities – Council is not accepting any new community event bookings at Council facilities. Where there is an existing booking, we ask organisers to consider the options available to them, including cancellation, recommended social distancing and hygiene practices. Event organisers are encouraged to contact our Customer Support team to confirm arrangements. Our team will also be making contact shortly for your event.
Community Transport – suspension of Council-operated community transport shopping and social bus services. Our community individual client car services will continue as usual.
Nuriootpa Library and branch libraries remain open but we ask please use self-service options and respect recommended social distancing and hygiene practices to minimise risk to public health.
Community urged to call ahead
The Australian Government’s criteria for Coronavirus testing currently applies to a person who develops a cough or fever within 14 days of last contact with a confirmed case or upon returning to Australia. Should anyone fit these criteria, they should contact their usual medical centre to obtain further advice.
Angaston Medical Centre will also be offering phone or Skype TeleHealth consultations with a doctor for patients who are considered more susceptible to the COVID-19 virus.
Additionally, people can reduce the risk of getting sick or passing on any infection to others by following these simple rules:
• Wash your hands regularly
• Wipe down frequently touched surfaces
• Cover your coughs and sneezes
• Where practical, practice 1.5 metres social distancing
• Stay home if you are sick, keep your children home from school if they are unwell.
For more COVID-19 information see the Australian Government’s Department of Health via their website www.health.gov.au or call the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.
Netball executives to meet
BVHA season postponed
As directed by Hockey SA, the Barossa Valley Hockey Association has communicated to all clubs that all hockey activity is to be postponed effective immediately until further notice.
BVHA President, Danni Casey said this is a difficult time for many local businesses and sporting associations and the BVHA is no different.
“Postponing the 2020 hockey season will place great pressure on the BVHA to meet its financial obligations, in particular meeting the loan repayments for the turf pitch,” Danni said.
“However, the health and welfare of our members, their family’s and those of the Barossa community is much more important right now.
‘A Red in the Shed’ cancelled
Angaston Community Business Alliance has advised the cancellation of the April event of ‘A Red in the Shed – Blacksmith Social’. All ticket holders will be re-funded in full.
ACBA’s March AGM has also been cancelled.