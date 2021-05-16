Country lifestyle beckons Lauren

Chief Inspector Lauren Leverington always knew she wanted to return to the country during her policing career, so when the opportunity arose to take over from Superintendent Shane Addison as Officer in Charge for Barossa Local Service Area (LSA), she leapt at the chance.

Having commenced her role at Nuriootpa just after Easter this year, Lauren and her husband, Justin and children, Chelsea, 10, and Ryan, 7, are settling in to their new life amongst the vines, and loving it.

“Certainly people commute here all the time, but for me it was about really going back to living in the country,” said Lauren, having had her first taste of regional policing in Ceduna, where she and Justin, who is also a police officer, worked for three

years.

The arrival of children into the couple’s lives encouraged a move back to the city to be closer to family, and Lauren has spent the past seven years climbing the ranks in SAPOL’s human resources department.

Now she’s ready to tackle her newest challenge, overseeing operations in the Barossa and Gawler districts, and is keen to start building relationships within the community, both professionally and personally.

“My family and I are new to the area and I know it takes a while to be considered a local,” laughed the 41-year-old.

“But for me, it’s not necessarily the amount of time you’ve been here, it’s how committed you are to being a part of things.

“You don’t have to be a local to try and add value and be a part of the community side of it.”

With a regional review of police LSAs currently underway, Lauren believes she has a lot to offer in terms of navigating a productive way forward within the “unique” Barossa LSA landscape.

“It’s interesting for the community to know that half of my job sits in Gawler,” she said.

“The further out you come, the quieter it gets, so it’s tricky at times, you have to really tailor the policing response to the whole LSA.

“There’s certainly an element of how we can acknowledge that and then make sure everybody understands what that means in terms of our resourcing and why.”

Tailoring police engagement and messaging that is specific and targeted to the region, particularly around the topical issue of road safety is high on Lauren’s agenda.

“It’s about making sure everyone is educated around safe behaviour on the roads and just acknowledging the community we live in,” she said.

“It’s not about saying people are doing things wrong, but it’s working on what’s happened, particularly over March in relation to the fatalities of the people who reside in the local area, and working out the things that were behind that and addressing those in the community by really starting a conversation about it.”

As a full-time working mum, Lauren also hopes her presence as the only current female regional commander will inspire other girls and women to consider a career in SA Police, as well as influence the culture internally.

“There are some younger women at Gawler who are working mums trying to make it work, so I think that seeing me running in the door just before the morning meeting because the kids have been dragging their heels goes a long way to showing I’m the same as them,” she said.

“Knowing how hard my staff work to try and add value in their job and make home life work, it’s important to try and normalise that.”

Inspired at a young age to become a police officer by her father’s best friend, who used to captivate her with exciting stories from life on the beat, Lauren always knew this was the career for her, despite her own family’s initial reservations.

“I joined at 22 and never looked back,” she said.

“This year I’m coming up to 20 years, and it’s probably gone by in a heart beat. I think that sounds completely clichéd, but I’ve loved every second.”