Council’s retiring volunteers recognised

Long-serving volunteers at The Barossa Council were acknowledged for their efforts at Tuesday’s ordinary monthly meeting, after they decided to step down from their roles.

The five community members volunteered their time across various roles including community transport, the visitor centre and Nuriootpa’s gardening group.

Mr Colin Hughes and Mrs Maggie Hughes began volunteering with the Nuriootpa Gardening Group in 2010.

During that time, the couple has helped tend to the pots in the main street including weeding, pruning, watering as well as tidying up around the pots

Barossa Council Mayor, Bim Lange thanked the couple for their assistance in beautifying the main street of Nuriootpa.

Barossa and Light Community Transport volunteer, Mr Michael O’Brien has contributed 652 hours and driven more than 23,000 kilometres since he began in 2012.

“We always receive positive feedback from our clients who had travelled with Michael,” Mr Lange said.

“He would go above and beyond, and often help out at the last minute.”

Jill Woolley began volunteering at the Barossa Visitor Centre in November 2013.

Mrs Woolley has volunteered around 600 hours at the visitor centre, helping many visitors on their way to experience the best of the Barossa, while also assisting staff.

“We loved Jill coming in on her regular Mondays and always knew that we could count on her support in any way,” Mr Lange said.

Fellow visitor centre volunteer, Mrs Jayne Pfeiffer joined the team in 2017.

“Jayne’s amazing knowledge about everything Barossa has helped many, many visitors to enjoy our beautiful region to the fullest, everyone was always made welcome and made to feel special,” Mr Lange added.