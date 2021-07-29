Council to monitor intersection traffic

The Barossa Council has reiterated upgrades to the intersection of Stockwell and Penrice Roads have been designed to Australian standards, with increased sight distance for motorists.

As part of $750,000 upgrades to the intersection, stop signs were changed to give way signs at the end of last month, causing major concern among many community members.

“Whilst I understand the locals’ concerns, even when there was stops signs there, we had a history of people driving through the stop signs,” Council Mayor, Mr Bim Lange said.

“It’s something we will monitor, and if there is a case to put forward, we will consider it.”

In a previous statement to The Leader, council said a stop sign was no longer permitted under Australian standards, as the sight distance for motorists had increased.

Mr Lange associated the change in signs, with that of the give way signs at the intersection of Penrice and Research Roads almost 20 years ago.

“There was a school bus driver, who was unfortunately killed at the Penrice Road and Research Road intersection,” Mr Lange said.

“That had a give way sign on it.

“Under the laws of that time, we could not change the give way to a stop sign without the Minister’s approval.

“As far as I’m aware, we work to the same standards but if there’s warrants that we can see whether there’s any merit in getting an exemption.

“It was very difficult, even that took a long time to get those give way signs to stop signs.”

Various other changes to the intersection including improved lighting and removal of obstacles, such as trees, have been praised by the community.

However local resident, Mrs Jenny Nitschke said one remaining bush impeded the vision of small, low vehicles.