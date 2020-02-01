Costs for Culture Hub increase

Recent costing for the proposed Barossa Culture Hub has increased the project to $10,603 million with The Barossa Council seeking further grant funding from the Federal Government as part of the Building Better Regions Fund.

There is a joint strategic approach for the grant application for the Regional Culture Hub with an artisans accommodation proposal from The Clubhouse, Tanunda incorporated into the plan.

Council’s commitment to the project remains at $5.854 million. A grant application has been submitted and elected members were updated on the project at yesterday’s meeting.

Mr Bill Biscoe, secretary of the Barossa Arts Council, said he admired Council for continuing the pursuit for the facility and submitting an application for another round of funding.

“This facility is not just providing a meeting place, it will provide an outlet for young artists and a way of preserving the important parts of our culture,” said

Mr Biscoe.

He cited the commitment from Council and the Barossa community in the facility and said it would put the Barossa on the map.

“Economically as well,” he added.

“This is going to be a cultural hub and brings together all… people can go to the hub, work out and display in the hub and it’s a cultural hub, not just a hub for the arts.”

Expanded gallery spaces, performance and a range of creative spaces, a green room for music and drama performers and change room facilities form the plan for the Barossa Culture Hub.

With input from local artists, sound recording and music space has been included and there’s potential for radio station, Triple B to call the new hub home as well.

There’s plans to include a dynamic, cultural heritage library designed to celebrate the cultural heritage of the Barossa with a focus on technology and digital innovation to bring the stories to life and connect with other locations of cultural significance across the region.