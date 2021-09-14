Cornish Piskies making friends in Kapunda

You might find one dancing in a craft shop or pulling up carrots at the local fruit and veg. store; you could even see one snoozing under a toadstool, or was that a bar stool?

Needless to say, wherever you discover them hiding, you’re sure to find a little mischief too; after all, that’s what Cornish Piskies love most.

Just last week, official adoption papers were presented by Light Regional Council Mayor Bill O’Brien, to the first businesses offering homes to the little Cornish characters who are now moving into town as part of a free trail to be launched in time for the school holidays.

Whilst the Pisky Trail is perfect for children, it seems the young at heart are also quite enamoured by these small, shy Cornish equivalents of Pixies, described as “sometimes naughty, sometimes nice, but seldom seen”.

Just the sheer presence of a Pisky is thought to be lucky as well as bringing happiness and good health, so it’s no wonder Tourism Development Manager, Ms Liz Heavey says the community is embracing their newest residents, despite them being a little difficult to find.

“The early settlers’ folklore stories of Piskies, Leprechauns and Tommy Knockers are part of Kapunda’s history,” said Liz.

“Developing a fun activity designed for any age that is family friendly, teaches people more about Kapunda and the things to see and do that can include local businesses is an absolute winner for the visitor economy.

“Kapunda residents are influential ambassadors and visitor hosts; by introducing visiting friends and family to the Kapunda Visitor Information Centre and their favourite spots and experiences in and around Kapunda while doing the Kapunda Cornish Pisky Trail will form bonds and lasting connections with the

town.”

Kapunda Cornish Pisky packs will be available from the Kapunda Visitor Information Centre and will include a trail map of the locations where the pint sized peaky capped figures maybe hiding, along with fun activity and information sheets to learn more about Kapunda and its attractions.

So pack your picnic basket and poke your nose around town to see if you can spot more than two dozen Piskies just waiting for your visit.