Contemporary changes proposed for library services

The Barossa Council is seeking community feedback on a Barossa Libraries Review which proposes wide-ranging improvements to contemporise and strengthen library services.

The review proposes changes that respond to emerging community needs and the library’s role in social inclusion and community wellbeing.

Key changes include:

Mount Pleasant Library developed as a Southern hub for customer services.

Closure of Angaston Library and potential transition to a social inclusion space.

Relocation of the local history collection from Nuriootpa to Tanunda as a ‘local history hub’ aligned with the Barossa Visitor Centre.

Review of operating hours across branches including weekend/late-night opening hours.

Introduction of a mobile library with a dedicated Library vehicle.

Community/sensory garden at Nuriootpa, utilising the outdoor green space.

Modernisation of Nuriootpa and Lyndoch branches.

Annual formal evaluation of library programmes and services.

Cross-sector working group to meet needs of children and those who are vulnerable.

Mayor Bim Lange said the consultation reflects social changes brought about by Covid and upward pressures on family and community.

“Our libraries have always been places of learning and socialisation, and now more than ever we need to ensure they are places for connection and wellbeing too,” he said.

“Community input into the survey is vital so we can balance the needs of traditional and contemporary library users to match services to people.”

The survey is open from February 12 to March 10.

Hard copy surveys are also available at library branches.