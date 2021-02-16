A new online volunteer management platform, Give Time Barossa is helping organisations, businesses and communities do more with less by connecting people in micro or occasional volunteering roles.

Give Time Barossa is an online platform connecting community groups and businesses to volunteers with jobs that need to be done, but don’t require an ongoing commitment.

The concept relies on attracting people for ‘micro’ or ‘occasional’ volunteering roles which requires people to turn up and do what needs to be done with no commitment to attend meetings or serve on committees.

The community led initiative is being delivered and supported by The Barossa Council, Tourism Barossa and the Barossa Vintage Festival, Foundation Barossa, RDA Barossa Gawler Light Adelaide Plains, Grounded Ideas and with grant funding from the SA Wellbeing and Resilience grant and Foundation for Rural Regional Renewal.

To support the roll-out and ongoing use of Give Time Barossa, Barossa Vintage Festival Volunteer Coordinator, Elaine Wilson, will help with the recruiting and training new volunteers and organisations, assisting in the matching of volunteer opportunities that suit their skills, keeping volunteers informed, and helping spread the word.