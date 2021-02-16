A new online volunteer management platform, Give Time Barossa is helping organisations, businesses and communities do more with less by connecting people in micro or occasional volunteering roles.
Give Time Barossa is an online platform connecting community groups and businesses to volunteers with jobs that need to be done, but don’t require an ongoing commitment.
The concept relies on attracting people for ‘micro’ or ‘occasional’ volunteering roles which requires people to turn up and do what needs to be done with no commitment to attend meetings or serve on committees.
The community led initiative is being delivered and supported by The Barossa Council, Tourism Barossa and the Barossa Vintage Festival, Foundation Barossa, RDA Barossa Gawler Light Adelaide Plains, Grounded Ideas and with grant funding from the SA Wellbeing and Resilience grant and Foundation for Rural Regional Renewal.
To support the roll-out and ongoing use of Give Time Barossa, Barossa Vintage Festival Volunteer Coordinator, Elaine Wilson, will help with the recruiting and training new volunteers and organisations, assisting in the matching of volunteer opportunities that suit their skills, keeping volunteers informed, and helping spread the word.
“It’s an ideal situation for us to activate the new Give Time Barossa platform to help attract volunteers for the upcoming Vintage Festival and support our local businesses and organisations requiring volunteers for their events,” Elaine said.
The success of the Barossa Vintage Festival relies heavily on the support and generosity of the community and volunteers and this is another way to reach out and engage directly with those who have time and are willing to help assist.
“The Festival alone requires upwards of 100 people to volunteer and lend a hand in the lead up and during the five-day event across a range of different roles.
“This free online platform is really easy to use for both businesses and organisations requiring the help from volunteers and for community members wanting to give their time.”
The Barossa Council Mayor, Bim Lange acknowledges the importance of volunteers as well as the enormous value they contribute to the Barossa community.
“Volunteering enhances connection within the community by encouraging people to get out and get involved which is fantastic for wellbeing and creating a sense of belonging. It is fantastic to see innovation and technology support our community and our events,” Mayor Lange said.
If you, your organisation or someone you know is interested in learning more and becoming involved in Give Time Barossa, an information session and workshop is being held at Workspace Barossa, Tanunda at 10am on February 25.
For more information visit www.barossavintagefestival.com.au/about/volunteer
South Australian Tourism Commission (Government of South Australia)
Barossa Grape and Wine Association