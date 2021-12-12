Community Visitor’s Scheme celebrates 30th anniversary

Volunteers from Lutheran Care Community Visitor’s Scheme and Emergency Relief joined to celebrate Christmas and the 30th anniversary of the Community Visitor’s Scheme at The Clubhouse, Tanunda on November 30.

Special acknowledgement was made to Peter Rudiger for 20 years of service and Penny Pfitzner for 15 years of service as a visitor for the scheme.

Other volunteer visitors also acknowledged included: Cesarina Tarca, 10 years; Mark Pfitzner, 5 years; Kerry Norman, 5 years; Helen Menzel, 5 years; and Lynne Smith, 5 years.

The Community Visitor’s Scheme is an Australian Government Funded Programme that allows volunteer visitors to promote links between people living in residential aged care facilities, or their own homes.

Wonderful friendships can be formed by sitting and chatting together, reading or reminiscing.

All that is required is visiting for a minimum of one hour once a fortnight.

The development of the Community Visitor’s Scheme arose from recommendations of the 1989 report entitled, “Residents Rights in Nursing Homes and Hostels”.

The report identified that a key concern for nursing home and hostel residents was their feeling of isolation from the community, particularly for residents who had little or no contact with family and friends.

Lutheran Care has been continuously funded since December 1, 1991 to deliver the Community Visitors Scheme.

Annie Chambers co-ordinates the programme for the Barossa and surrounding areas.

Annie is constantly thankful for the amazing volunteers she gets to work with and the care and love they so freely show others.

“We would all hate to grow old and have no one to share our lives with.

“We all have a story to tell. I often hear that the visitors get as much out of the visit as those being visited. The volunteers are love in action.”

Enquiries from interested persons are welcome and training and support for volunteers is provided.

Contact Annie Chambers on 8562 2688 for more information.