Community funded playground removed

Angaston and District Lions Club members have expressed their disappointment at The Barossa Council removing a playground they helped to fund 10 years ago.

Long term Lion member, Leo Leggett was told last week the playground at the Angaston Memorial Reserve had reached its “used by date” and the playground would be destroyed.

Club members first learnt of the playground’s fate last Tuesday when it was being removed and club president, Tracie Broad was critical of the lack of consultation by Council.

“It was the lack of consultation for such an important part of Angaston, which is the park,” said Tracie.

“When I first came to Angaston, this was my first impression and it’s a lovely family park and I just think it would be nice if there was some consultation.”

The Club, in a team effort with the Angaston Management Group, contributed $28,000 to the project and recognised they wouldn’t be as upset on the playground removal if they were notified of Council’s plans.

“The Angaston Lions Club raised money for the park because it didn’t have much back then,” said Leo.

Tracie said while their wishing well remains, they would still like to add something to the site to compliment the new playground.

According to Council, they are undertaking work at Memorial Reserve to replace the playground with like-for-like equipment at a value of $36,000.

The upgrade is part of Council’s planned playground maintenance schedule to ensure the play equipment meets Australian standards and community expectations.