parade registrations now open

The Barossa Vintage Festival is built on the foundation of community spirit, pride and participation. Since 1947, the Barossa community have embraced the Festival, by hosting and participating in events which showcase and celebrate the region’s famed wine, food, art and culture.

A hallmark event and long-standing tradition of the Festival, the Parade is loved and adored by locals who embrace all the colour, fun and excitement of the parade as the procession travels along Barossa Valley Way. For many, it’s a family tradition as they pack an esky, bbq and a picnic and claim their favourite vantage point before settling in for the day and watching float after float pass by.

Entries are now open for floats in the Parade and with the theme ‘celebrating our strong and resilient Barossa’ there’s never been a better time to be involved in the fun of the Parade. The entire community is being encouraged to start planning and creating their float for the Parade with event organisers encouraging people to be brave, innovative and think outside the square when it comes to float creations.

Float registrations for the Parade are now open and with bragging rights up for grabs for Best Constructed Float, Best Costume Display, Best Wine Industry Float, Best Emergency Services Float, Best School Float, Best Town Float, Best Vintage Vehicle, Best Community Float and People’s Choice Award (voted by the public).

Register your float via barossavintagefestival.com.au – registrations close March 5 and the early bird offer finishes February 5.