Come visit the Garden

The Barossa Vintage Festival Garden, located at the Barossa Visitor Centre will be the perfect place to kick off your celebrations.

As a family friendly event, the Garden will showcase live entertainment and lawn games as well as showcasing local wine and gin from Lindsay Wine Estate and Seppeltsfield Road Distillers.

Tourism Services Manager, Jo Seabrook said The Barossa Visitor Centre are excited to have collaborated with Lindsay Wine Estate and Seppeltsfield Road Distillers to create a place for visitors to relax, plan and book their tickets before venturing out to experience what the Barossa has to offer.

“We are also excited to partner with local artisans to present a range of workshops throughout the duration of the festival,” Ms Seabrook said.

“These include Otti Made, Those Barossa Girls, Art Innovations and The Naked Soap Company.”

In addition, the Barossa Made Market will feature a range of local makers, artists and producers including six local music artists performing throughout the day on April 15.

With the Tanunda Town Square being the hub of the Vintage Festival for many years, supported by The Barossa Council, this year’s event is sure to kick off with a bang.

The Town Square will feature a pop-up wine bar, artisan workshops, lawn games, picnic packs, Barossa Made Markets and live music.

Find out what to do, where to go and who to see while you sit back and relax, enjoying the vintage vibe all with a glass of wine, gin or a sangria in hand.

The knowledgeable Visitor Centre staff can answer all your questions, as well as book accommodation, transport, experiences and event tickets.

The Festival hub, supported by The Barossa Council, is open Wednesday April 14 April to April 18 from 9 a.m.to 6 p.m. daily.