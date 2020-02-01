Collecting goods for injured wildlife

Barossa Veterinary Service, Nuriootpa and Kapunda has been collecting donations and goods for Adelaide Koala and Wildlife Hospital in wake of the recent Kangaroo Island and Cudlee Creek bushfires.

Clients donated $805, to which the clinic matched, donating $1,610 altogether.

In addition, clients also donated a range of goods, including 50 kilogrammes of bird seed, 20 bottles of hand sanitiser, hand soap, towels, blankets and more.

Medical specific donations were five boxes of supplies including bandages and syringes, disposable gloves and Flamazine cream.

Three Barossa Veterinary Service qualified vet nurses, Minindi Pipinias, Elise Panetta and Chloe Williamson, worked for a day each at the Adelaide Koala and Wildlife Hospital, using their knowledge and skills there.

Dr Catherine Harper explained that the clinic was deeply moved by the events of the Cudlee Creek and Kangaroo Island bushfires, so reached out to their clients.

“The work the wildlife hospital does is just amazing, and we knew on a professional level they needed as much help anyone could offer,” said Dr Harper.

“It feels fulfilling that we can provide and share our knowledge and expertise, not only to the wildlife but rest of the volunteers at the hospital.

“We have just been overwhelmed by the generosity of people who donated physical goods and money. We were humbled by how quickly our clients responded to the call for help.”