Citizen of the Year is community-minded

Over the past 12 years Annie Wilson has become a well-loved volunteer in Eudunda.

So much so, she was named Citizen of the Year in the Eudunda ward for The Regional Council of Goyder’s Australia Day Awards.

“I feel a little bit special to have even been nominated. I had absolutely no idea, no one had given me any indication,” said Annie.

“I feel pretty humbled. It’s wonderful to receive this recognition. But there’s ladies in the town that have been volunteering for over 50 years!”

Annie was nominated for her ‘passion and commitment’ to her work in the community, as well as her cheerful attitude and ‘can do’ approach.

When Annie first moved to Eudunda 12 years ago she took up volunteering to meet other members of the community, and at the same time give back.

At various times she has served on Meals on Wheels, the Eudunda Hall and Catering committee, a volunteer at the Eudunda Family Heritage Gallery, Eudunda Red Cross and Treasurer of Eudunda Community, Business and Tourism Committee (ECBAT).

For almost seven years Annie has been a volunteer admin support officer for Eudunda’s Ambulance station.

One of the newer projects Annie is excited about is a Eudunda community op-shop, run as a sub-committee of ECBAT, where money will go straight back in to the town.

With a range of volunteering roles under her belt, Annie said she absolutely loves it and believes volunteers are the lifeblood of small regional country towns.

“It’s that interaction with people that I love, and it keeps my brain active too. I get a lot out of it,” said Annie.

“I would easily say 70 percent of things done in town are by volunteers.

“We want to encourage some younger ones to come through too. It doesn’t have to take up your whole life, just as much or as little as you want. That’s really appreciated.”