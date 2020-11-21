‘Circuit Breaker’ introduced to control COVID-19 cluster

A new Direction has been issued in relation to the Stay at Home requirements for South Australia as a Circuit Breaker to the current COVID-19 outbreak.

As of this morning, SA recorded no new cases linked to the Parafield cluster.

As directed by SA Health and SAPOL, the stay at home period begun at 12.01am on Thursday, November 19 and will end on 12:01am on Wednesday, November 25. All people in South Australia will be required to stay at home for the entire period.

ESSENTIAL WORKERS

A person may leave the home for the purpose of undertaking duties as an essential worker which are classified as those people who perform work which is essential for the continued operation of any of the following operations/businesses;

a blood bank (including blood collection and delivery);

air transport (including airports);

Australian Border Force and Commonwealth law enforcement and intelligence agency services ;

bottle shop;

care services for people with particular needs because of homelessness, age, infirmity, disability, illness or chronic health;

childcare, early childhood education, primary/secondary schools;

consular and diplomatic services;

distribution centre; emergency services being: ambulance services; firefighting services; medical retrieval services (including Royal Flying Doctor Services); military and defence services deployed activities in South Australia; paramedical services; police services; state emergency services;

essential health services;

essential infrastructure and essential services within the Essential Services Act 1981 (SA);

factory or facility (only operations which would otherwise cause damage to the plant and equipment);

financial institution;

freight services (including postal and courier services);

hardware store;

hotel or motel accommodation;

journalists and media services;

National Heavy Vehicle Regulator compliance activities

organisations that provide urgent services necessary for the health and safety of any person, animal or premises (e.g. plumbing, Centrelink services and Foodbank);

pet store or veterinary clinic;

petrol station;

pharmacy;

post office;

primary industries (only to ensure adequate supply of food and care of crops and animals);

production and distribution of food for sale by supermarket/butcher/fruit/vegetable store/fishmonger other than production at a red meat abattoir, liquor sales at a bottle shop and medical and pharmaceutical products;

public transport (including taxis and other public passenger services)

state or local government services which are deemed essential by their Chief Executive;

supermarket, butcher, fruit and vegetable store or fishmonger (but not an indoor or outdoor market);

truckstops and roadhouses; and

vehicle repair and mechanical services (including roadside assistance).

REASONS TO LEAVE HOME

One person can leave their home, per day, for the purposes of obtaining essential goods or service from a:

consular and diplomatic services;

distribution centre;

financial institution;

hardware store;

bottle shop;

pet store or veterinary clinic;

petrol station;

pharmacy;

post office;

supermarket, butcher, fruit and vegetable store or fishmonger (but not an indoor or outdoor market);

urgent services necessary for the health and safety or any person, animal or premises; and

vehicle mechanical services.

shops defined above may open and close at any time for the purposes of essential goods or services. A person may leave home with a dependent if they cannot be left at home alone.

People may also leave their home to:

access child care, primary or secondary education services if the child is that of an essential worker, resides in the care of the State or there are circumstances of vulnerability;

adhere to shared parenting arrangements (court or otherwise);

comply with a legal requirement at a place such as a police station, court or other home relating to justice or law enforcement;

donate blood;

ensure adequate supply of food, care and exercise to animals that are situated away from the home if no other person is available;

escape harm or risk of harm, including in relation to family violence or violence of another person at the home;

obtain essential health services;

provide care and support to a relative or other person due to their health or because of homelessness, age, infirmity, disability, illness or chronic health condition;

provide child-minding assistance so that the parent/guardian can leave to obtain essential goods or service and/or for the purpose of undertaking duties as an essential worker;

provide end of life support to an immediate family member;

undergo a COVID-19 test; and

undertake work as an essential worker.