Christmas through the generations

As a child, few things compare to the excitement of Christmas.

It’s a special type of magic, a fleeting elixir that wanes as surely as childhood itself.

But throughout all phases of life, there’s joy to be found and shared at Christmas, whether it’s in the company of family and friends, or the religious foundation on which it is built.

This year, The Leader asked five groups of local people at different stages of life what Christmas means to them, and to reflect on how Christmas has changed, or not, throughout their lives.

From the very young to the more senior, we hope you enjoy this snapshot of Christmas through the eyes of multiple generations.

Christmas as a Child

Step-sisters, Abi Powell, 12, and Charlotte Brumfield, 10

Sedan

As a child, what does Christmas mean to you?

A. Christmas Eve dinner! And the presents.

C. Being with my family, and I like seeing what other people will get me. I also like giving some of the presents.

How do you celebrate Christmas?

A. I usually go to a hall, and everyone supplies food. All the kids go out and play until my mum’s dad comes in dressed as Santa and he hands out presents.

C. We all go to my nanna and papa’s, and they cook a big feast. There we have all of the presents and papa will be Santa.

What are your favourite memories of Christmas growing up?

A. My favourite memory of Christmas would be when we were looking at lights on Christmas Eve and I thought I saw Santa go over our house!

C. I really like every year. Every year is my favourite.

Do you think Christmas changes as you get older?

A. I think it does, because when you’re young it’s more about food and thinking, “I really want this present, I hope I get it”. But when you’re older, you learn not to expect it.

C. When you are a younger child you think more about the presents, but as you get older you think about the family.

As you get older, you get different presents, you want different things, and you act more mature if you don’t get what you want.

Christmas as a Teenager

Leo Van Der Lende, 16

Greenock

As a teenager, what does Christmas mean to you?

Christmas is a reason to see family and friends, it’s less and less about presents as you get older.

How do you celebrate Christmas?

The entire family gathers at someone’s house to celebrate the day with our family, some who come from interstate

What are your favourite memories of Christmas growing up?

Waking up as early as possible and running to the Christmas tree first thing.

Do you think Christmas changes as you get older?

I do, I think the enjoyment gets lower once you’re a certain age but I do think the happiness of seeing your family together only gets stronger.

Christmas as a Young Adult

Mollie O’Connor, 29

Greenock

As a young adult, what does Christmas mean to you?

Christmas to me is about slowing down after a busy working year to take time for myself, reflect, and spend time with loved ones.

How do you celebrate Christmas?

I celebrate Christmas with good food, wine and company. The day starts with a glass of sparkling wine and exchange of presents, followed by a summer lunch and sticky date pudding for dessert. In the afternoon, a nap. In the evening, leftovers.

It’s a quiet and low key day with the family.

What are your favourite memories of Christmas growing up?

One of my favourite memories of Christmas is dressing up in Christmas outfits gifted from my mum while we exchanged our gifts. We looked absolutely ridiculous and it was hilarious.

It was the last Christmas with my dad before he passed away, so I have very fond memories of that day.

Do you think Christmas changes as you get older?

Yes, Christmas certainly changes as you get older. The key changes I’ve noticed in recent years would be appreciating the time to reunite with my mum, Carmel, my twin brother, Tom and his partner, Georgia who all live interstate, and being lucky to share in the Christmas festivities with my partner, Mitch and his family.

To me, family is the mainstay of Christmas.

Christmas as a Parent

Kate Gabel, 44, with daughters, Asha, 9 and Skylar, 8

Angaston

As a parent, what does Christmas mean to you?

I actually think I get more excited about Christmas now than I did when I was younger! Watching the magic and excitement on my children’s faces is so much more fulfilling.

It’s definitely more hectic as a parent, the shopping, wrapping, food preparation, organising the run of the day and the clean up. There always seems to be a million jobs to do at this time of year.

To me, Christmas is a special time to be together as a family and reflect on what we are grateful for and how lucky we are.

How do you celebrate Christmas?

We always go for a drive in the week leading up to Christmas and see the local light displays. They never disappoint.

We love having a celebratory glass of bubbles on Christmas Eve, relaxing and hanging out at home, listening to music and just enjoying our girls’ insane excitement.

We spend our Christmas day visiting both sides of the family, usually for a meal, gift swapping and catching up.

What are your favourite memories of Christmas growing up?

Definitely getting up at a ridiculously early hour with my sister in the hope of busting Father Christmas in our lounge room!

Spending the day with so many cousins, some of which we would barely see throughout the year.

I think of typical Aussie Christmas, stinkin’ hot weather, too much food, kids laughing and playing with new toys, plenty of blowflies and just so much fun.

Do you think Christmas changes as you get older?

Absolutely. I think we move from seeing our own joy and happiness as important to really enjoying the happiness of those around us.

We go from a somewhat materialistic idea of Christmas to an appreciative one of those near and dear.

Valuing the family catch ups which in today’s grind, seem to be harder and harder to do.

I often find myself thinking: Why do we wait for Christmas to do this? To enjoy great food, a drink and a chat, catching up with friends and family, to actually stop and spend time together. There should be lots more of it!

Christmas as a Grandparent

Robyn and Dennis Hart, both 68

Tanunda

As a grandparent, what does Christmas mean to you?

R. It is such a delight to watch the children’s faces as they experience the whole atmosphere.

D. First and foremost, whether you are a grandparent or not, Christmas stands for the birth of Christ.

In our family, our seven grandchildren range from seven weeks to 21 years old.

As a grandparent, it has been a treasure over the years to witness the interaction and excitement, particularly with the little ones.

It’s a very proud occasion to have our wonderful family with us.

How do you celebrate Christmas?

We celebrate by attending church services leading up to Christmas, especially on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Then we share a special meal and fellowship with close family, watching the young ones getting excited by handing out presents and then ripping theirs open.

What are your favourite memories of Christmas growing up?

R. Hurrying through my jobs in the dairy so we could unwrap our presents before going to church, followed by sharing a pooled luncheon with extended family.

I remember not wanting to eat that white meat “chicken”, because we didn’t have chooks on the farm and didn’t know what it was!

D. This would certainly be my pre-teenage years in Strathalbyn, when I was young enough to be a “true believer”.

On Christmas Eve the main shopping street was decorated with all things Christmas and crowded with people.

Inside the department store people were singing carols and children lined up to sit on Santa’s lap.

After telling Santa what we wished for, he gave us a bag of lollies. When it was time for bed, we were hyped up and couldn’t get to sleep!

We didn’t have much of an idea of what was too early to get up the next morning, but I remember being told to go back to bed as all the things weren’t ready under the tree!

Do you think Christmas changes as you get older?

R. People don’t go to church as much as they used to. I don’t think the younger generation get informed or educated in the significance of the Christian religious event.

What stays the same is all the Christmas decoration and music and events in the street.

D. The meaning of Christmas doesn’t change, but the day has certainly become more commercialised.

Years ago the only places open for business were the local pubs for happy hour.