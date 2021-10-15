Charity walk raises $5k

An inaugural charity fundraising walk has been deemed a success by organisers, after the event raised more than $5000.

Around 70 people participated in Barossa Area Fundraisers for Cancer’s (BAFFC) We’ll Walk for Cancer on Sunday.

Member of the organising committee, Mrs Robyn Hart said the group was overwhelmed with offers from community members to volunteer at the event.

“We had many lovely people offer to be marshals and volunteer in other ways,” Mrs Hart said.

“We are grateful to the Rotary Club of Barossa Valley for its time and assistance with the barbecue.

“We couldn’t have asked for better weather on the day, either.”

Participants chose between either a 7 kilometre or 14 kilometre walk leaving from Nuriootpa.

“This is the first time BAFFC has hosted an outdoor fundraising event,” Mrs Hart said.

“We had a fantastic location to start and finish the walk in Nuriootpa.

“We stagnated starting the walkers to accommodate COVID-19 restrictions.”

Mrs Hart said the committee would consider hosting other outdoor fundraising events.

“We’re looking forward to potentially hosting similar events in the future,” Mrs Hart said.

BAFFC will use the money raised to continue to support families in the Barossa Valley impacted by cancer.