Changes to restrictions set for Thursday

Local sporting competitions are set to resume this weekend, as some of South Australia’s restrictions are eased on Thursday morning.

From 12 a.m. on Thursday, venues will return to 50 per cent capacity, with one person per 2sqm rule in place.

Gyms can allow one person per 4sqm, while sporting competitions will have limits on spectators.

Current mask rules will remain in place in public places, schools or high-risk settings, while current wedding and funeral capacities, plus singing and dancing restrictions remain.

From Thursday, schools can resume excursions and assemblies.

Home gathering capacity limits remain at 10 people.

SA recorded one new COVID-19 case, a nearly 11,000 tests were undertaken on Sunday.

The new case is an international arrival who had been in hotel quarantine.

The state has 28 active cases, with 21 linked to the Modbury cluster.