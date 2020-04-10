Changes for Barossa Meals on Wheels

Barossa Valley Meals on Wheels has been forced to adapt the way it provides meals to local clients after the COVID-19 testing clinic opened at the Tanunda War Memorial Hospital last week.

For the past five years, Barossa Meals on Wheels has operated out of the Tanunda Hospital, where hospital kitchen staff have heated chilled meals for volunteers to pick up and deliver five days per week.

However with the opening of the COVID-19 clinic on March 30, operations had to quickly change.

“We had 24 hours notice,” explained Barossa Valley Meals on Wheels President, Heather Richardson.

“The hospital became a ‘no go’ zone… We have had to change to a frozen meal delivery service which is now operating from a room at the Tanunda Lutheran Home where we store our meals.”

Since social distancing measures came into effect, demand for the service has increased nationally.

To date, the Barossa branch has experienced a thirty percent increase in demand, serving around 200 meals per week.

“Some requests are from existing customers increasing their meals from three or four to every day,” explained Heather.

“Some are completely new customers whose families, because of the social isolation, can’t do what they normally do for them. Others can’t get out to do their own shopping now or perhaps their regular social outings have been cancelled.”

New recommendations have also meant that only volunteers under the age of 70 are delivering for Meals on Wheels.

“Many of our volunteers over 70 who cannot continue to deliver are offering to ring our customers on the days they would normally receive a meal to just make sure they are okay,” said Heather.

“Our wellbeing check and the social contact are very important parts of our service.”

Heather said many of their elderly clients feel scared and overwhelmed by the unfolding pandemic crisis, and the calls from Meals on Wheels volunteers help to calm them and clarify information.

“In some ways we’re a little bit of a reality check,” she said.

Last week the Federal Government announced a $59.3 million funding package in support of meal delivery services, which was welcomed by Meals on Wheels.

“It’s a breath of fresh air in helping us to cope with the increased demand, and a much needed funding boost,” said Heather.

“It is also a recognition that the provision of meals is an essential service and Meals on Wheels has the ability to respond now and always.”