CFS promise to always be there

Pandemic or no pandemic, local CFS crews promise to always be there to help the community, according to Mr Chris Rosenzweig, Angaston CFS brigade captain.

CFS brigades across the Barossa are following strict protocols to ensure COVID doesn’t shut down an entire brigade unit and Mr Rosenzweig said so far, his crew had been lucky.

“We’ve been directed, just like other workplaces, to minimise contact with members,” he said.

“Once a week we get together to train, but instead of getting everyone in at the one time, we spread it out into groups.

“When we have the members in though, we take the trucks for a bit of a run and ensure we’re keeping the brigade going.”

Mr Rosenzweig said out of his 32 volunteers and eight cadets, none had so far been infected by or exposed to COVID.

“If any of our members got infected, we’ve got a chain of commands we need to follow,” he said.

“I would notify my boss and then he would notify the COVID task force by letting them know someone has tested positive and what we would need to do.

“Potentially, what would happen is we’d work out who has been in contact with who and give the trucks and entire brigade a deep clean.”

Mr Rosenzweig said it would be unlikely for a whole brigade to go down.

“We are trying to minimise contact for members as best as we can, so the whole brigade wouldn’t be shut down at once,” he said.

“If we did all go down in the unlikely circumstance, as soon as we’d receive a pager message we would do a ‘default’, which means we don’t have anyone available and the system would call the next closest brigade.”

Mr Rosenzweig said members who miss the weekly meeting due to restrictions are kept up to date online with what was discussed.

“Any important operational stuff learnt is sent out through an email, so the members who missed the training are kept up to date with what went on,” he said.

“As soon as the email is sent, the members receive a message on their pager, telling them the email is there.”

Mr Rosenzweig said when the CFS is called to go out to a fire, the teams are rotated.

“We have a response messenger app that we use on our phones where we ask who is available to head out,” he said.

“We try to rotate the crews as much as possible so everyone gets to come up and remain familiar with the trucks and everything.

“Crews at home are given information on what the crews on the job are doing and we feel that form of communication is extremely important.”

Mr Rosenzweig said the Angaston CFS will always be there for the community.

“If we are ever unable to respond, there will be a brigade to follow up,” he said.

“We promise to never let our community down and will continue to follow a strict system to avoid anything bad from happening.”