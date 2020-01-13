celebrating women in Business

This is a fabulous industry to work in that allows me to meet the most interesting people from near and far.

It also affords me an unlimited capacity to earn a good living. No “Glass Ceilings” or limitations, whether a woman or a man.

Best of all, it gives me the opportunity to work closely with my clients and help them through the process of selling, buying and relocating. Often one of their biggest life decisions.

I really enjoy the fact that what I do directly benefits our community and keeps me actively involved in the community.

I am an advocate of all that this area has to offer and will always promote other local businesses and services have to offer, at every opportunity.