celebrating women in Business

On Wednesday March 4th 2019, The Leader Newspaper published a special feature to celebrate International Women’s Day, held on Sunday March 8th.
Complimenting the lead story in the newspaper were multiple articles highlighting local women in business.
Read on to learn about some of the regions ambitious female business owners and staff.
I must admit I get a ‘buzz’ everytime I hear our members at Workspace Barossa collaborating, finding creative solutions together or just enjoying good-natured banter – because that is precisely how we can both enjoy our work days, find meaning in what we do and provide strong outcomes professionally.
After spending the first 16 years of my professional career in the wine industry, I have long valued the contribution of each person to an organisation, project or task – no matter what their gender.
I strongly believe we are now experiencing an evolution of the way that we work – and that our contribution, not our gender, is the key outcome – so that is both an exciting and challenging transformation from traditional work practices.
Judy John says, “I have always enjoyed associating with customers..both locals and tourists. I like to make customers feel welcome at 40’s.”
A highlight for me is having had a career in one of the valley’s iconic eateries that has spanned over three decades.
As the business has changed hands three times over this period, I feel fortunate that I have had the opportunity to continue to do what I love.
I enjoy the camaraderie that we have always had at 40’s as a team. From management, to senior staff, to kitchen-hands…we all accommodate each other and work very well together.
I am passionate about my work and I’m a people-person and love working
with people.
I believe in delivering extraordinary service by focusing on my client needs, helping them to solve their problem by making it as stress free and easy as possible when selling or renting their property.
I make sure I am available not just working hours, but after hours as well, so that they know I’m there for them when they need me.
Simply put, honesty in all business dealings is the best way to get and keep business over the long term.
Simple honesty also forms the basis for the best business protection we can get. It is a simple, effective, efficient and cost effective risk reduction method.
I enjoy the multi facets of the business, interacting with both local customers in dining, functions and bars and with visitors to the Barossa with accommodation and functions.
We are centrally located in the Barossa and as such are a one stop location for dining, accommodation, conferencing and retail liquor purchases. Being community owned allows us to distribute profits back into helping local community groups, schools and sporting clubs.
I first started at the hotel in a casual capacity whilst studying. I have had the opportunity to work in many aspects of the hotel, gaining the experience to move to management, which has led to my current role as Assistant Manager. For me that is one of my career highlights.
Individually coming together for equality for all, regardless of gender, can only be better for business and society.
Our attention to detail in our meals and especially the service that we give to our customers.
Every one of my team members from the front of house, kitchen crew and the back of house gang have awesome personalities that all feature with our open kitchen environment to show our guests a wonderful time right from the moment they step through the red door.
Ten years ago completing your trade to become a chef meant you were pigeon holed into being a pastry chef or larder but now its acceptable and more importantly encouraged to strive for head chef and run your own kitchen.
Working through the years, its nice to see the perception of women in a kitchen environment being respected and sought out for their opinions.
Management roles in hospitality are increasingly being filled by skilled women who are bringing such a great attitude to the hospitality game.
My consultancy service is exclusively personalised to the needs of my clients and their garden spaces.
I am able to offer an affordable service delivery and have a tenacious passion for green life and its benefits.
I have been an avid gardener since a young child. My flare for design ideas and obsession for plants and gardens is both the drive and foundation for my business. Happiness is awarded through making “spaces a sanctuary” for good wellbeing.
The benefits of greenlife living motivates my business mantra. My business is only 1 year young and is steadily growing.
If the dream is in you, it is for you! My dream of having a less stressful work life (ex-long-term government employee) is slowly blooming into success. I am discovering that good change is highly motivating and
great for wellbeing. I find that owning my own business is a healthy choice in life that gives me the enormous freedom to be creative with designing garden spaces for people to enjoy or to offer advice/maintenance on garden concerns.
Seeing our boys come in and “work” with Dad. We are showing them that small business is a way of life and building strong work ethic foundations for them.
Never take advice from someone who isn’t getting the results you want. Plus get yourself a good playlist on Spotify to help you on those challenging days!
Barossa Rental Specialists (BRS) believes you should have a choice in the way your rental property is managed. We offer a premium service with an emphasis on attentive, personal service, representation that is consistent, and staff with a genuine interest in helping people.
Investors want great communication, timely responses, peace of mind and a rental manager who is accessible. Tenants want to feel secure, to be valued and listened to. We want everyone to have a positive rental experience in quality properties which are well cared for.
Building a great team, and building great relationships with our clients. From the start my intention was to offer a premium service where every tenant, landlord and contractor is treated with respect. I am very proud we have been able to sustain these ideals as the business and our team has grown.
This isn’t a job for us, it’s our passion. Professionalism is very important to us so I am proud to say every team member has undertaken industry training to the highest level and we have all attained Certified Professional Member status of the Real Estate Institute of South Australia. I believe we are the only rental team in the Barossa to have made this a priority.
Self belief and determination! Be clear about your goals and work towards constant improvement in all facets of the business. Also I place great value on taking care of people, both my clients and my work colleagues, because my success happens because of them.
I interpret this as pay quality and gender equality. For example I support pay rates should be equal for men and women doing the same role. I strongly believe a person should be employed because they are the best person for the role, not because of their gender.
I think women in real estate have always been well regarded but new standards of professionalism have been set for both men and women through formalised industry training. The opportunities for career development are exciting.
James and I have worked for the past ten years to restore this beautiful, heritage listed property, establish the vineyards and build our cellar of museum and current release wines. The opportunity to share this journey – and the wines we produce – with our guests is what I enjoy most about our family wine business.
We do what we do so that our guests can create a genuine connection to this place – something which is increasingly elusive in this modern world. It’s also one of the primary reasons why we sell our wines directly to our customers, rather than through wine shops or restaurants. I personally host every guest who visits our Cellar Door and sharing what we do – and why we do it – is a great joy for me.
I actually think that rather than separate our business from the next, we celebrate what connects us. In Krondorf there are seven Cellar Doors all located within the one beautiful heritage village and while we’re all different, we all work together to exemplify the principles of the Barossa – hospitality, generosity and a connection to place.
We recently worked together to produce a stunning, hand painted Map that is available to all our guests, guiding them through our wine village; I think this is a great example of a little region within the Barossa collaborating for the greater good.
I have worked within Greenock Creek Charter for 20 years. I first started with just a couple of hours a week to now managing and owning the business.
We charter vehicles for a wide range of occasions, covering general charter work, day trips, tours and we also look after three school runs for Nuriootpa High School.
This would have to be our personalised, friendly service and willingness to go the extra mile to help our clients.
With weddings in particular, we sometimes need to take the bus to remote areas or along smaller roads. Guests can sometimes be unsure if it’s possible. We often will meet with the clients prior to the day and ‘test’ to make sure the bus can access any potential tricky pick up points.
Working with your family is by far the most special thing to me. Not only do I get to spend more time with them but who else would you want to ‘learn the ropes’ from. I consider myself so lucky and wouldn’t change it for the world.
We value add as we know that building a website alone will not actually solve the problem. There are many factors required to ensure a website actually works as it should. Things like on page search optimisation, correct use of alt text, header text and coding are all extremely important to ensure a website ranks in Google.
Then there is user experience (UX), set up of GMB (Google My Business) or ensuring the website and details are listed on relevant industry specific sites – all of these things help with rankings. We integrate Google Analytics so that clients can track traffic growth and conversions on their site.
We also offer training and once a site is launched, we don’t just leave a client. We offer full ongoing support services and also hosting. We want our clients to be successful because we build our business by simply helping other business owners build theirs!
For me I love the creativity that my role enables and I genuinely love meeting and helping business owners. I’ve met some amazing, resilient, funny people by helping them with their businesses and I learn so much from each person. No day is the same, no project is the same and no one business has the same challenges.
Don’t give up! There are times that it all just seems too hard but if your heart’s in the right place and you genuinely want to help people solve a problem, then it will work out. I truly believe that.
Owning a small business, no matter our gender is difficult – I think on this we all agree….
For me – owning and running my own business has been a life long goal and something I am so proud to do. But I’ll admit the stress of cashflow, and time constraints can get to me. As I am sure any small business owner can attest.
Happy International Women’s Day to all my sassy sisters and brave brothers.
My industry is really unique as it combines two once separate industries – marketing and IT. I’m not an IT specialist by any means, but building websites, setting up web/email hosting etc. does take a bit of technical know-how and things do change rapidly in this field. Once IT was considered geeky and a male domain – now there are so many fabulous women doing this type of work as they find the combination of tech and creativity enticing.
It’s an exciting field to be involved in and it will only grow with more and more women doing degrees and training in this field.
I love the relationships we build with our clients and the sense of belonging and community.
I feel incredibly grateful to be supported by the Barossa community to be able to offer a premium service and be a mother at the same time.
I’ve been able to employ and support other women, including mums, in our community.
We think outside the box. We search for better ways to help others by using extraordinary thinking to solve ordinary problems.
We are prepared to give it a go and are always thinking about what we can do next.
We are passionate about learning and growing.
We always have our clients’ goals at heart and we treat the person not the symptoms.
We empower our clients to be strong and confident with their body and it’s abilities.
Surround yourself with supportive people and find yourself a mentor. Your team is everything! They are your family.
Our all female team is a close knit group of women who strive for the same goal – helping our clients have an amazing experience and empowering them to change their lives.
We’re taught to be great podiatrist at university but we’re not taught to run a business.
Look for the next learning opportunity and grab it with both hands and run!
The thing I love about my business is how flexible and unrestricted it is. ‘Mum guilt’ is most definitely a thing and can cause a lot of strain on women in business. When you are passionate about two very important roles in your life it can have you feeling very torn. In my business I am so fortunate I don’t have to choose between the two.
There are many great agencies within the area who provide a wealth of knowledge when it comes to booking travel. I too pride myself on this quality, however my key point of difference is flexibility and providing a real sense of personalness when it comes to booking your travels. I am not restricted to set opening hours or a shop front. I can meet my clients any time of the day or night and my focus is to ensure your travels are every bit your own.
In my career the biggest highlight for me was achieving top sales consultant in my area of SA for the Company I worked for.
A high standard of service is the best tool you can use to increase your portfolio. Repeat and referral is so important when trying to create a successful business.
This is a fabulous industry to work in that allows me to meet the most interesting people from near and far.
It also affords me an unlimited capacity to earn a good living. No “Glass Ceilings” or limitations, whether a woman or a man.
Best of all, it gives me the opportunity to work closely with my clients and help them through the process of selling, buying and relocating. Often one of their biggest life decisions.
I really enjoy the fact that what I do directly benefits our community and keeps me actively involved in the community.
I am an advocate of all that this area has to offer and will always promote other local businesses and services have to offer, at every opportunity.
We pride ourselves on being available to our clients.
A more personalised service to offer.
I consider us to be very active and accessible agents.
Negotiating with influence to achieve the best possible price for our vendors.
We take time to qualify and work with buyers to accept solid offers and limit the days a property is on the market.
I enjoy delivering great service to customers and knowing they have enjoyed their visit to our shop. I also love to see them leave with a smile.
– Sharon Kurtz, Manager Lyndoch Bakery.
In my current position organisational skills and having the ability to priortise tasks has allowed me to be the best I can be.
Whether it be providing support to our working mothers or training, guidance and encouragement to the junior staff, as we all spend so much time together.
-Kylie Allpike, Manager Sunrise Bakery, Truro.
Working with my girls…positivity, respect and motivation and this being reflective in ensuring we interact and deliver our best customer service.
-Demi Stephens, Manager Sunrise Bakery, Angaston.