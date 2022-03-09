celebrating women in Business

My answer was always “get married and have kids”.

Not that that is a bad thing, but I feel disappointed with myself when I look back as I could want that, definitely.

But why not want that and a career?! I think this new generation is being taught differently to me. I have been a single Mum and do have two teenage daughters. I work hard to be a great role model to them, to want more out of life than I did. To strive for their goals. It is a juggle, but I really hope they look back and think, “Wow, Mum worked really hard for us” and they start to see me as a role model.

Although my girls complain I’m attending openings on the weekend and my phone rings a lot. Life isn’t handed to you on a silver platter, you need to work hard for what you want in life. Aim for the stars and beyond and rely on yourself to put a roof over your head and food on the table. Never expect that someone will do that for you.